Philip’s Annual Matched Bronc Ride provided rain soaked entertainment for all

Wed, 06/14/2023 - 8:04am admin

The clouds blessed the area with an abundance of rain on Saturday as the scheduled performance of the 17th Annual Philip Invitational Matched Bronc Ride took place. A smaller crowd was on hand the evening of June 10th, but great seats were available for all to witness top PRCA cowboys buck powerful horses in the mud. Damian Brennan, Australian cowboy scored an 87 point ride to win this year’s event. Brennan also won the first round with a 77 point ride. Quinton McWorther, California, place second with an 82 point ride in the final go round. Bo Vocu, Ashland MT, and Darcy Radel, Australia, both scored a 79 to round out the top four places. The event was organized by the Philip Arena Association.

