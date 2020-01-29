Philip Area Community Foundation accepting applications for community inprovement grants

The Philip Area Community Foundation (PACF) is currently accepting applications from local non-profit organizations who seek funding for their community projects. Their mission statement is, “To enhance the economic well-being of our community by facilitating the creation of new economic opportunities, fostering existing community assets and addressing issues that threaten economic advancement in the community.”

“The seed money provided to Philip Area Community Foundation is now over $300,000. The proceeds from that investment are allowing our community to complete local projects that have enhanced our town. Once again, we are anticipating the granting of funds that can be used to better our community. Each and every one of us should be proud of the accomplishments of PACF,” said board member Roger Porch. The PACF started its initial campaign back in 2014 to raise $100,000 to meet their first challenge started by DeMaris Nesheim, who pledged $100,000, if PACF raised $100,000 first. Currently their account has about $375,000 in it; this is invested by the SD Community Foundation. Each year the grants get paid from the earnings of those investments. The payout every year is roughly four percent of the returns. This insures that the principle investments are never depleted, but continue to grow so that they can continue to give back to the community. “It is exciting to see the positive impact the Philip Area Community Foundation is having on our community and local area. We have been able to invest $60,000 into 11 different community projects since our first grants were awarded in 2016. Every year is a new opportunity for anyone involved with any community organization to come forward with a new idea or way to enhance our community and receive grant money to accomplish that goal. The best part is, this will go on in perpetuity” stated Chariman Dillon Kjerstad.

Last year alone, the PACF gave out three grants totalling $15,800. The Philip Chamber of Commerce received $5,000 to go towards the purchase of new bleachers for the football stadium/rodeo arena. The Philip Volunteer Fire Department received $7,000 to go towards the construction of an updated handicapped dock by the hot water pond. The Philip AARP received $3,800 to go towards Philp welcome banners placed throughout the town.

This year the PACF has a total of $16,000 to give in grants. According to Chairman Kjerstad, projects that will be considered have to be from a non-profit organization and their project needs to be a community project that enhances the community and local area.

“Donating to the Philip Area Community Foundation was a long-term investment in our community. It has enabled many small projects to be completed and relieves the organizers of these projects much of the time required in fundraising. I believe many projects may not have been done if not for the Foundation. I hope people see the perpetual benefits of the Foundation and donate to it.” said board member Ray Smith. The deadline for applying to receive a community improvemetn grant from the Philip Area Community Foundation is February 29.

Philip Charities is a non-profit 501(c)(3) entity registered with the State of South Dakota, which means individuals who donate are able to claim a charitable deduction. If you are interested in making a donation to Philip Charities or to the Philip Area Community Foundation, contact Ray Smith, Dillon Kjerstad or Roper Porch at First National Bank in Philip at 859-2525. See them also for more information, project guidelines and project applications.