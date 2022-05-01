Philip Area honors Rick Coyle for 45 years of service

The Philip Area residents honored Rick Coyle December 29th in an afternoon open house at the Philip Ambulance Building. During the open house Mayor Mike Vetter Read the Mayoral Proclamation from the City of Philip and also read a greeting and well wishes from Former Mayor Nancy Ekstrum. Former Mayor Mike West attended the event and talked about the early days when Coyle was hired. Many Philip area residents, including family, friends business owners and co-workers were in attendance throughout the afternoon.