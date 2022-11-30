Philip Chamber of Commerce and local businesses to give away over $3,000

A newly regenerated, Philip Chamber of Commerce and local businesses pull together for the “Christmas in Philip” holiday gifting spree. A full color flyer was printed and inserted into the Profit this past Monday. There are three registration tickets at the bottom for participants to enter and win. The first drawing is set for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7th. Two more drawings will be held on December 14th and December 21st.

Each week one of the three tickets need to be taken to a participating business before 3:00 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

Your will be entered for a chance to win Philip Bucks! Philip Bucks can be spent just like cash, at any of the participating stores that are listed on the flyer. Be on Main Street in Philip, in front of the Bad River Senior Citizen’s Center, for the announcement of winners. Over $3,000 will be given away over the three consecutive Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.

Join in the fun in Philip, with free hot chocolate, coffee, and the Christmas Holiday festivities. The Christmas lights on the north end of Main Street, from the Kennedy family, will be shining bright. In addition to the three weekly Wednesday drawings, a “mystery elf” will select random shoppers to give Philip Bucks to and thank them for shopping in Philip. Don’t be surprised if someone taps you on the shoulder and gives you “mystery shopper” Philip Bucks.