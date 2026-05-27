Philip Chamber of Commerce discusses "Red, White and Rural," Philip Scotty Days Celebration

The Philip Chamber of Commerce met Wednesday, May 20th, at Kooks Steakhouse, to discuss summer events, including Scotty Philip Days, August 6, 7, 8, and 9. President, Tricia Burns, led the meeting. Other chamber board members are: Andera Aaberg, Kent Buchholz, Matt Reedy, and new board memeber, Jared Simons. This year’s theme for the celebration is “Red, White and Rural.” A new event for this year is the Free Chuckwagon feed on Philip's Center Avenue, to kick off the four day celebration, Thursday August 6th. The chamber will keep in place a number of events for the kids, including the Tractor Pull and Mini Demo Derby.

Community Coordinator, Doreen Vetter, informed the chamber of the Wings and Wheels, Airplane Fly In and Car Show on Saturday, June 27th, at the Philip Airport. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A free will donation breakfast will be served and "pre-registration” free airplane rides for 8 to 17 year olds will also take place. If you would like to be a part of the free airplane rides you can pre-register by contacting the Philip City office. Those attending will also get a first hand look at the recent airport improvements, including the runway, fuel system upgrades and snow removal equipment.