Philip Chamber of Commerce elects four new board members

The Philip Chamber of Commerce held their spring meeting, Wednesday evening, April 26th. Doreen Vetter, Community Development Director, greeted a large group of business owners and managers to the meeting, held at the Steakhouse, downtown Philip.

Three guest speakers informed the attendees of activities happening at their individual businesses.

Haakon County School District Supterintendant Jeff Rieckman gave an update on the cement steps project that is in the works on the south side of the school. The project will be getting underway in the near future.

Jari Spry, owner of Haakon County Title explained what is happening in the abstract and title business.

John Gittings, on behalf of Dakota Mill and Grain, spoke about activity that is happening at their storage and feed business.

"During the chamber meetings, we will try and feature at least one business in the area and let them tell their story or news they have concerning their business,” said Community Development Director Vetter. “This allows those new to the local business community to become acquainted with the businesses and organizations we have to offer.”

Vetter informed those attending of a few events coming up, including a meeting on the SD Rural Road Trip along Highway 14 on Tuesday, May 16th at 6:30 p.m. at the Steakhouse. This will be a brainstorming meeting to promote and develop opportunities to experience the culture of rural life in SD, along US Highway 14. Event planner, Dick Corzine asks local residents and business owners to come and share ideas to help make this event through Philip a great one.

An election of officers was held. Four former board members, Glen Parsons, Don Ravellette, Ron Larson, and Heather Olney have been replaced with incoming board members Tricia Burns, Kent Buchholz, Sidney Swanson, and Andrea Aaberg. Matt Reedy will remain as treasurer for the chamber of commerce.