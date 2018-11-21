Philip elementary second grade class gives thanks

The second grade class in Philip looked for a different twist on the Thanksgiving holiday. They presented over 30 handwritten thank you notes to local businesses. Second grade teacher, Ella Smith said, “with Thanksgiving coming up they kind of brain stormed the idea together as a class. “The 20 students in the class came up with the business list," said Smith, “ And we brainstormed up reasons to be thankful on the white board.”

In the rural town of 900, the young students came up with a number of reasons and asked questions about the businesses that were presented on the white board. “The business of the local chiropractor came up and we had students ask what a chiropractor actually does,” said Smith. “Then we all talked about the business and went over the help it performs within our community.” The students went from asking about the local coffee shop to the hardware store and many in between. Most of the children picked the businesses they had parents or relatives who worked in them. “If they had any connection to the business, that was their first choice,” said Smith.

“It was a great learning project for all of us.” It is amazing when a person thinks about it, how many businesses and services we have in our community, said Smith. “We all had fun doing it.”