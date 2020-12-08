Home / Pioneer Review / Philip Fire Hall Park receives three new benches

Philip Fire Hall Park receives three new benches

Wed, 08/12/2020 - 10:54am admin

The Philip Community Betterment bench project is now complete. The benches can be found and enjoyed at the Philip Fire Hall Park. A grant was received from the Philip Area Community Foundation as well as donations.
The Todd O’Connor family donated three benches in memory of  Todd’s late parents, Chuck and Shirley O’Connor. Two benches honor them and one bench highlights the Philip Community Betterment Committee.
Gibson Concrete donated the concrete for the pads underneath the benches and Vonda Hamill donated paint and labor to hightlight the names on the benches.

