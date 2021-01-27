Philip Health LPN Scheessele earns Healthcare Hero Award

The South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDA HO) is celebrating healthcare professionals through 2021 with our Healthcare Hero campaign. The goal is to bring recognition and awareness to the workforce and the many lives healthcare professional’s impact. Congratulations to Ashley Scheessele, a Licensed Practical Nurse with the Philip Health Services clinic and SDAHO’s latest Healthcare Hero. Ashley’s colleagues nominated her saying she meets all the organization’s mission and goals, while providing the two most valuable characteristics: dedication and compassion. “I have never seen a more dedicated nurse, CNA, administrator or technician throughout my entire healthcare career,” said Tara Mitchell, Home Health Director, RN, Philip Health Services.

Ashley has called South Dakota home since the age of 13. “I find it fulfilling to serve and be a part of the community that I have lived in for most of my life.” Serving the community of Philip, Ashley knows firsthand the challenges that can come with rural healthcare, but she also knows the rewards, “The most rewarding part of this career is getting to know the patients and their families, not only when they’re sick but when they’re healthy.”

Ashley’s calling to work in the healthcare industry did not come from any specific person that inspired her to go into nursing – but rather a big push from her mom, to get a job; “thank you mom!” – Ashely. Ashley says what has kept her in healthcare and to excel in her career are the nurses she has worked with, who inspired her over the years. “For the last 15 years I have worked at Philip Health services, starting as a CNA and advancing on to my LPN Role.” Over the years, my work in healthcare has become much more than just a job.”

As her supervisor, Tara Mitchell says the biggest reason she nominated Ashley is “her complete dedication to our healthcare team over these past several months of COVID-19.” Ashley says she appreciates how the South Dakota healthcare system has worked relentlessly to help keep citizens and communities safe and protected during the pandemic.” Ashley also recognizes the sacrifices many have endured. “Like many other healthcare professionals, I’ve sacrificed time with my family due to the increased demands of working in a pandemic.” When others within her facility were unable to work due to illnesses, Ashley’s colleagues say she was one of the first to step up and help. “She has held the clinic together during these times of COVID-19, especially during a recent time when we were down two nurses. She showed up every day with a smile on her face, a wonderful attitude and never skipped a beat in her work ethic,” said Tara Mitchell, Home Health Director, RN, Philip Health Services.

COVID-19 has pushed many in the healthcare community to tackle tasks, challenges and learn new skills they never thought they would do. Ashley says the virus has affected her position in many ways, not just increased hours. “I am very passionate about doing whatever it takes to ensure the best care of our patients. I’m willing to take on additional responsibilities during this crisis because I enjoy learning how to do new things, particularly when it benefits the patients I serve.”

Healthcare professionals play a special role that not everyone understands Ashley says. The sense of family and connection that is created among healthcare colleagues is just as special, when it comes to her profession. “We spend many hours with our fellow healthcare workers, sometimes more than we do with our family. This position has allowed me the gift of an extended family and a means to give back to a community.”

SDAHO Congratulates Ashley Scheessele of Philip Health Services Clinic for being a healthcare hero.

To read other healthcare hero stories or nominate someone to be featured, go to www.sdaho.com/he reos