Philip Health Services 6-Plex makes its arrival
Wed, 11/05/2025 - 8:06am admin
Jensen Design Build, LLC, based in Mitchell, SD, constructed the 6-plex housing unit off-site, and Robinson Housemoving, also of Mitchell, moved it onto the foundation on October 29. This efficiency apartment complex features six units designed for single occupancy. The complex is a creative solution to housing shortages for temporary and on-call employees who require nearby accommodation. Finishing work needs to be completed before occupancy can take place.