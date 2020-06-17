Philip Invitational Matched Bronc Ride a success, Meeks takes first

A total of 31 cowboys competed in the 2020 Philip Matched Bronc Ride held on Friday, June 12th, including some of the top PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) competitors. This event marked 14 years since its inception and the evening was a great one for those attending, with the weather staying under control and temperature coming down from the day’s high of 92 degrees.

The Philip rodeo arena underwent a remodel throughout the week prior to the event, boasting a very nice set up. The changes helped bring the action closer to the crowd, making for a more up close and personal feel.

Cowboy Jeremy Meeks of Interior, S.D., won the event with an 83 point ride in the “final eight” round. He had a strong 81 point ride in the first round to qualify him for the championship. Chet Johnson of Wyoming placed second with an 80 point ride in the big money round. Cort Scheer of Elsmere, N.E., won the first round of the event with an 83 point ride.

The event featured a food truck from Wall Meats and a dance was held inside the arena afterwards, with music by Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers.

