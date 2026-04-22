Philip kicks off America's 250th; honors two important community members

Last Thursday, April 16, Philip participated in kicking off the celebration of America's Semi quincentennial at the Haakon County Courthouse. A massive flag, signifying South Dakota's participation in the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, was on display — almost covering the top north face of the building.

The Mayor of the City of Philip, Marion Matt, kicked off the event by thanking those who attended, saying "Your presence reflects the strength of this community and the shared pride we carry in both our local heritage and our nation's history." Following the welcoming, the American Legion presented the colors as the Philip High School and Junior High band played the National Anthem under the direction of Mrs. Barb Bowen.

"Anniversaries like this give us a chance to reflect - not just on the nation as a whole, but on the communities that give it life," said Matt before introducing David Grabitske. Grabitske serves as the South Dakota State Historical Society Assistant Director and is a key representative for South Dakota's 250th. After sharing stories from celebrating America's 200th as a child, Grabitske concluded, "We need to instill the importance of our nation's history in these children today — they will be here for the 300th, and I look forward to seeing what happens in Philip for years to come."

Mayor Matt returned to the podium to recall the history of James "Scotty" Philip and how the town came to life. "Our story here in Philip is deeply rooted in the history of the American West, and in the determination of those that came before us," said Matt. "It is fitting that the South Dakota 250 flag bears the image of the buffalo - not only as a symbol of our state, but as a reminder of the role Haakon County played in preserving a piece of America's heritage."

Matt then introduced Mark Nelson — founder and president of Maximum Promotions in Sioux Falls. Maximum Promotions donated the South Dakota 250 flag as well as an American flag of the same dimensions.

Nelson is a long-time friend of Jack and Gayle Rush, two key members of the Philip community who have contributed greatly to their town and surrounding communities. Taking a moment to honor them, Nelson noted, "Jack and Gayle have made this town a great place to live...they represent the spirit of the 250th celebration." Four generations of the Rush family were in attendance for the event, showing the deep roots Jack and Gayle have planted in South Dakota.

Nelson then invited the 4th and 5th grade classes from the crowd to help unfold the American flag while music played, which the students had fun raising and lowering on the windy day.

After the flag was properly folded back up, Mayor Marion Matt came back to thank everyone for their participation and concluded by saying, "May we carry forward the spirit of those who came before us, and may we do our part to ensure that the next 250 years are even stronger than the last."