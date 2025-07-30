Home / Pioneer Review / Philip Livestock Annual Anniversary BBQ Sale

Philip Livestock Annual Anniversary BBQ Sale

Wed, 07/30/2025 - 7:38am admin

Philip Livestock Market hosted their Special Anniversary yearling, and fall calf sale, along with their Anniversary BBQ feed, this past Tuesday. A great crowd was on hand and reputable cattle were consigned. All time records for cattle prices were set throughout the day. Cooler weather and a rain cloud came over Philip in the early afternoon and made for more reasonable working conditions to load out the top selling cattle. See a complete sale report on the back page of this issue.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here