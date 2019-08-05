Philip Livestock Auction hosts a large crowd for the Main Event Bull Day Sale

Philip Livestock held their annual Main Event Bull Day “All Breeds” Bull sale this past Tuesday. Over 20 consignors offered bulls for sale. Most of the offering were consignors who have been bringing their bulls for years to this event. This is the largest all-breeds bull sale in South Dakota.

Newsam Angus of Murdo, SD, was one of the producers who held their production sale at this event and topped the entire sale with a calving ease Angus bull selling for $5,250. This was a son of Raven Jackpot D164 out of a Deep Creek Time Hoss 6117 dam. The calving ease bulls and were popular throughout the sale.

“We experienced a great sale here today.” said Thor Roseth, Philip Livestock Auction owner. “We had one of the best ever breeding bull sale percentages. All of the breeds were represented well today.”

“The bulls sold in a very timely manner,” said Jeff Long, Philip Livestock Auction owner, “and we had a great crowd of buyers that kept their bidding attention strong through out the sale.”

Both Roseth and Long added that the crew at Philip Livestock Auction did an excellent job of moving the livestock through the ring and to their new owners, in a cold, rainy day here in Philip.

Philip Livestock Auction also had a consignment of first calf heifer pairs that topped out at $2,350 each. That added to the lively weigh-up bull and cow market that started the day at 8:00 in the morning.