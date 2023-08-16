Philip Scottie Booster Club still running a marathon of activities and local support

The Scottie Booster Club has been up and running for over 2-1/2 years and with over $25,000 of contributions to student activities, they are still running a marathon. It all started January 9, 2021 and today’s current board members are: Joel Spry, president, Terry Henrie, vice president; Duke Westerberg, treasurer; Carry Lurz, secretary; and Paulette Ramsey, at large board member. “Although we have a five member board of directors,” said president Joel Spry, “this booster club is surrounded by some very great people to help in many different ways and directions.”

A mission statement was created for the club in 2019, then they surrounded themselves with other booster club members and went to work. Their mission statement is: Our mission is to foster an environment that inspires students, athletes, coaches, parents, and the community to collectively create a positive and spirited atmosphere for all Scottie programs. We are volunteers who wish to lead by example. We support through fundraising, and stand behind strong moral character and good sportsmanship, promote a winning school spirit through athletics and fine arts, and encourage attendance.

“The board is always looking for new members and new ideas, and our meetings are open to the public," said Joel Spry. “Anybody interested in the business of Scottie Booster Club is invited to attend. The Philip Scottie Booster Club is not a select or exclusive club. Those who are supportive of our efforts, whether volunteering at events, providing financial support via donations or Chase the Ace, and are supportive of our goals and mission would be considered Booster Club members,” noted Spry.

The over $25,000 contributions made by the club, have been distributed among over 15 different beneficiaries and they include:

• Golf team equipment bags

• Girls basketball camp entry fees

• Wrestling team technology support

• Drama/One Act costume expenses

• PHS After Prom prizes

• Cross Country special event funding

• FFA jacket

• Graduation Scholarships

• Philip High School Rodeo Club sponsorship

• Jr High Rodeo National Qualifiers sponsorship

• Fine Arts Drama Team State Qualifiers sponsorship

• Hosting Missoula Children’s Theater

• Organized, staffed, and provided T Shirts for Philip Elementary Field Day

• Athlete of the Game/Event T-Shirt Sponsorship

• Provide refreshments for PHS Awards Day

“The largest fundraiser we do is the ‘Chase the Ace’ weekly meetings,” said Terry Henrie. The Scottie Booster Club is also supported by the Scottie’s Live Ticket broadcasting, Scotties Apparel Shop, direct donations, and the 2021 golf tournament. On Wednesday evenings at 7:00 p.m., you can either go to the local business and witness the ‘Chase the Ace” or you can watch and listen to Jari Spry and Beau Ravellette on Facebook live as they draw for the winning card,” said Henrie. “ We are grateful to have members like them who make these type of fund raising activities work.”

“Our current activities are focused on expanding the most active members and volunteers,” said Joel Spry. “This will allow the club to broaden its scope and reach more groups and activities that need support within the community.”

“We wish to create a lasting legacy of like minded adults who can provide a continued positive affect on the community at large and the students of the Philip school system,” echoed both Spry and Henrie.