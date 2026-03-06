Philip Scottie Boys crowned State B Track Champions Win three day event with 20 point margin over second place Bennett County

Not an accident, no team finds themself on any State podium by accident much less on top. That takes intention and attention to detail, not only from a practice and race selection perspective but the how and the why. When athletes are presented with realistic / achievable / time driven goals they (athletes) can do just about anything, as without these goals a team will resemble a rudderless boat floating somewhat adrift, working hard and unsure of the destination. That explanation is exactly what happened on day one as Coach Travis Terkildsen presented his vision of the 2026 Track/Field season. Knowing that if we shoot for the moon , and miss, we still land among the stars. Terklildsen’s sales pitch began with "to achieve my vision for our 2026 season we must have full buy-in from every athlete.” Followed by "realistically I see us being able to score 100 team points between our boys and girls teams at the State Championships.” Looks of excitement in eyes and full buy-in were all around the room. "LET'S DO THIS" as many of the most experienced were told on day one, "this means YOU, pointing out individuals, who will be asked to carry a heavy load and it may not all be your favorites, it will however be what's best for the team.” That is the way the season began, and the way the season progressed, despite mother nature often doing her best to throw out roadblocks. Now the final weeks approached and the numbers crunchers spent extensive time calculating all possible scenarios and all the if we do this, we can do this and get another point. All the while this group of athletes that started out over 70 deep began to decrease a bit as the preparation load did get heavy on all fronts.

Jason Harry drove/guided an excited sendoff party around the streets of Philip, finally turning the bus to the East as the Scotties set out mid-day Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Philip’s first stop was Presho and a final pre-meet inroute practice on their facility allowing all to work out any final nerves, then on to Sioux Falls. Arrival was just in time to settle in for a good night's sleep and up in time for getting on to Howard Wood Stadium for warmups as events would begin at 10:00 AM. With temps to reach the high 80s / low 90's, shade and hydration was stressed before ever exiting the Scottie bus. As the day played on into day one action for the Scotties Owen Terkildsen and TeShaun Williams who had earned top 24 spots in the Long Jump. Both young men gained first time open State event experience with T. Williams at 18'6.25 for 20th, while O. Terkildsen cleared 19' 7.50" on his first jump sending him into the top 9 and finals. That distance would go on to earn O. Terkildsen 8th place and Philip's first point of the 2026 State meet.

11:20 and Creston Burns lined up in lane 7 - heat 1 of the 110 Hurdles. C. Burns’ time of 17.68 placed him at 21st. While C. Burns raced, the girls 3200 Relay were in the starters tent waiting to be put on the track at 11:40 for their timed (4x800) final. The team of Honor Vernon; Jetta McDaniel; Karlie Eisenbraun; and Mayzie McDaniel were able to race this event together for the first time since May 1st earning State medals and giving the girls team their first points of 2026, placing 7th their time 10:14.04 for 2 team points. The boys 3200 Relay (4x800) moved onto the track at 12:50. The team of C. Burns; Evan Henrie; David McKinley; and Jack Peterson put together a 2nd place finishing, 99/100s of a second out of first. The Scotties time 8:22.65 earned 8 big points. 1:50 PM and the Open 100 meter Sprints saw Teagan Gropper in heat 1 - lane 2 and Tyce Gropper in heat 2 - lane 1, placing 17 and 19 their times 11.38; and 11.59.

2:40 PM and Philip's girls 400 meter Relay (4x100) team of Kale Peterson; Nora Peterson; Tatum Williams; and Callie Harry, lined up in lane 3 - heat 1, turned in a combined time of 52.96 to place 17th. The boys team of T. Gropper; O. Terkildsen; Beckham Terkildsen; T. Gropper clocked 44.54 qualifying them for Saturday's finals.

3:30 PM Nora Hoffman made her first ever State meet appearance. N. Hoffman and Coach Rhodes made this a great learning experience as she threw her disk 88' 1" placing 23rd.

3:40 PM and the Medley (200-200-400-800) found K. Peterson for 200 meters settled into the starting blocks on lane 1 - heat 3, followed by N. Peterson 200; Honor Vernon 400,pulled out of the pack as she went through the cut line on the back stretch and to the front of this heats main pack after a bit of an exchange struggle; M. McDaniel gained control of the baton for the final 800. The girls time of 4:24.84 placed them 9th of 24 teams.

At 4:00 PM the caption of the flying Scotties, Ridge Furnival began his assault on the high bar. R. Furnival was one of 3 vaulters to clear 12' 9". Ties are broken by looking back at early jumps and early misses. R. Furnival’s record put him in the 4th place finish and 5 team points, while jumpers from Arlington and Warner also at 12'9" took 6th and 7th.

The boys team of T. Gropper; T. Gropper; David McKinley; and Baylor Burns went in to the medley ranked #1 and did not disappoint the crowd in a clocking of 3:37.79, a full 2 seconds in front of #2 Sioux Falls Luthern to close day one with an event WIN and 10 team points.

Day one ended with the Lady Scotties earning 2 points, while the Scottie boys led the field with 24 points.

Day two, Friday, a bit more wind. However, the temps would be 10 degrees cooler, a huge plus to the distance athletes, not always a plus to the power athletes. 9:00 AM and Drew Terkildesen got the Scotties off to a great start as she began by being 1 of 11 girls to clear opening height at the High Jump pit. D. Terkildsen went on to clear multiple heights topping out at 5'2" and placing 4th for 5 team points.

10:20 AM and 24 distance runners lined up for the 3200 meter race. J. Peterson and B. Burns were among the states best and went out using a relaxed start. The race got interesting early as J. Peterson moved inside the top 10 early, B. Burns is more of a sit and kick kind of athlete who uses the later laps to overtake many who might have started a little faster. This race with its exciting finish had the crowd on their feet, it was hard to hear oneself cheer for our boys as the crowd brought these young men home. J. Peterson moved up multiple places late to capture 2nd place, breaking the 10:00 minute mark for the first time in 2026, clocking 9:48.01, B. Burns picking up several places as he moved into a 5th, sprinting past several runners through the final 200 meters to finish at 10:03.03. These two finishes added 12 points to the Scotties team point total.

11:00 AM, Philip’s 800 meter Sprint girls K. Peterson; N. Peterson; Dacoda Harry; and C. Harry were placed in heat 3 - lane 3, a great effort for these young ladies, stopped the clock at 1:51.67 in 15th position. The boys (4x200) team of T. Gropper; O. Terkildsen; B. Terkildsen; and T.n Gropper finished a great race clocking 1:32.38 and qualifying for Saturday’s 800 meter Relay finals.

12:20 brought out 24 open 400 meter athletes for this prelim-race including D. Terkildsen. In a solid race D. Terkildsen put herself into Saturday's finals with a time of 60.50. 12:50 brought D. McKinley with yet another solid performance in the open 400 prelim, running 51.33 and earning a spot in Saturday's finals.

1:45 and C. Burns settled into the block on lane 3 - heat 2 for the 300 Hurdles prelims. C. Burns ran a solid race and survived a runner from lane 4 near the end of this race who moved out ? of his lane bumping C. Burns first with an arm then a knee. The official assigned to that row of hurdles did not flag the contact so this goes down as rubbing is racing and C. Burns went on to not only qualify for Saturday's finals but set a new PR with a time of 42.04.

Now 2:10 PM, the mid/distance athletes returned with H. Vernon and M. McDaniel out to give yet another great effort in the Open 800. And great it was as both ran PR efforts with M. McDaniel clocking 2:26.65 and H. Vernon flirting with the Philip school record of (2:21.30 held by Kirsten Stilwell, 1993) with a great finish at 2:22.62, looking back as far as I could via-internet (does not go back to 1993), these times would have been 1st and 4th in the 2009 State meet. Times are a changing, as these times in 2026 placed 13th and 9th. The boys 800 got started at 2:35 PM. Philip’s B. Burns and J. Peterson returned to the track and these young men ran solid day two races as both PR'd the distance. Again looking at 2009, these boys' time would have placed 1st and 3rd at that season State meet. J. Peterson’s 2:01.92 PR placed 10th and B. Burns’ time of 1:58.80, new PR and NEW SCHOOL RECORD, placing 3rd in 2026 adding 6 team points..

3:00 PM and the 200 meter Sprint ladies lined up with D. Terkildsen one of 24 qualifiers. D. Terkildsen was inspired to set a new PR of 26.71 placing 10th.

Day two was brought to an end with the 1600 Relays. The Lady Scotties team of K. Peterson; H. Vernon; M. McDaniel; and D. Terkildsen, stepped up in heat 3 - lane 4 to put on a show as they not only qualified for the (4x400) finals but set a NEW SCHOOL RECORD (replacing their own record set earlier this season in the process). Their time 4:08.22. The boys team of C. Burns; Aidan Craven; Xander Harry; and D. McKinley put together a 3:32.30 performance, a full 6 seconds better than this team had run earlier this season and qualifying for Saturday's finals.

Team points after day two: Lady Scotties 7 points and Mens Scotties leading the field with 46 team points.

Saturday: Day three began with a one hour weather delay as officials let the morning rain settle to a few light showers throughout the day. The plus side, no wind and cooler temps all day long. The Scotties began tired but excited for Saturday as Philip would have events all day long. The Scotties began with the boys 800 meter Relay (4x200) final. Same crew of T. Gropper; O. Terkildsen; B. Terkildlsen; and T. Gropper. Tyce got the team off to a solid start getting the baton to O. Terkildsen who improved Philip’s position and off to B. Terkildsen. Then lightning struck once again as 120 meters in Beckham pulled up in pain for a step, hopped for another step, looked at his teammate waiting at the exchange zone and put the hammer back down (despite all this his carry was still under 23 seconds), off to Teagan who worked at making up lost ground to finish 5th their time 1:33.64, just 9/10s of a second off of their prelim time. Way to hold things together Scotties, putting another 4 points to the total.

12:45 PM put an elite field of open 1600 meter runners on the track, among them appearing for their fourth and final event B. Burns and J. Peterson. Again, different race strategies by mid race they sat in 5th and 10th, both boys with tremendous final lap and kick finishes. J. Peterson moved up the field and on Dupree's TeShaun Cudmore hip and around him in the final strides to take 5th his time 4:35.77, and B. Burns used his sit and kick to move up and clip Mitchell Christian’s Silas Holderman at the finish line for 2nd his time 4:30.43. That's 12 team points.

12:30 PM and T. Williams while warming up for the Triple Jump was told he would be taking an injured Beckham Terkildsen’s place in the 400 meter Relay. No real reaction beyond "OK" and he went on to make his first attempt in the Triple Jump, and check out to join his now relay at the startline. The 4x100 coming out of lane 7 handled their situation well, running a solid 44.76 to take 6th place adding another 3 points to the team score. Now T. Williams returns to complete his Triple Jump flying 37' 7" to place 16th.

Philip qualified two open 400 runners in D. Terkildsen coming out of lane 1 in her third event of the meet, placed 6th with a 61.50 adding 3 points to the girls’ total. D. McKinley appeared for his 5th race and 4th event and his final prep race. D. McKinley using his overpowering finish to place 5th his time 51.39 adding another 4 team points.

C. Burns stepped onto lane 1 to run in his 4th race this weekend - no collisions this time despite running alongside the same athlete. C. Burns clocked 42.50 to place 6th, adding another 3 team points.

The Philip Scotties ended their day in style as our girls team of K. Peterson; H. Vernon; M.McDaniel; and D. Terkildsen took to the track. H. Vernon used the cut line to move up two places then off to M. McDaniel who pulled up along side the 3rd place team as she handed to D. Terkildsen. These two stayed side by side through 250 meters when that old adage rubbing is racing) returned and this time Philip moved into 3rd closing on the 2nd team and got this crown on their feet again as the lean at the tape separated 2 and 3 by just 9/100 of a second. All this racing not only placed Philip 3rd but re-broke the SCHOOL RECORD they had set the day before their time 4:07.82, adding 6 team points. The final Scottie event of 2026 brought the return of C. Burns; A. Craven; X. Harry; and D. McKinley out for C. Burns and D. McKinley's 6th race of the State meet. C. Burns got the baton to A. Craven in a huge group of 4 teams and the fight was on as A. Craven carrying the cut leg (moving from lanes to the inside rail) got sorted out in 5th place he had to return to the center of the track as he finished to get the baton to X. Harry, who used his great speed over the final meters handing to D. McKinley in 3rd. D. McKinley with his finishing speed moved past Timber Lake to finish 2nd their time 3:32-30 (exactly the same time they ran in the prelims) adding another 8 team points.

The goals set at the beginning of the season were 80 points for the boys and 20 for the girls, 100 combined team points, a rare score indeed came so close to reality as the girls team (who had not scored in 2025) scored 16 points in 17th place. The boys amassed 76 team points to WIN THE 2026 BOYS TRACK/FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS. CONGRATULATIONS SCOTTIES!

Philip was welcomed home with a parade through Philip led by Philip’s First Responders, followed by a huge reception at the Philip School.

God Bless, Ralph Kroetch



GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL

400 Meters

1. Jolie Flatten; 57.40; Colman-Egan

2. BreAna Aske; 58.23; Jones Co.

3. Braylee Bordewyk; 58.26 SB; Corsica-Stickney

6. Drew Terkildsen; 1:01.50; Philip

800 Meters

1. Ella Boekelheide; 2:13.41; Northwestern

2. Braylee Bordewyk; 2:17.73 PB; Corsica-Stickney

3. Kendal Uttecht; 2:18.07 PB; Wolsey-Wessington

9. Honor Vernon; 2:22.62 PB; Philip

13. Mayzie McDaniel; 2:26.65 PB; Philip

4x400 Relay

1. Colman-Egan; 4:03.73

2. Freeman; 4:07.73

3. Philip; Kale Peterson, Honor Vernon, Mayzie McDaniel, Drew Terkildsen; 4:07.82

4x800 Relay

1. Ipswich; 9:46.88

2. Deubrook Area; 9:48.89

3. Gettysburg; 10:09.66

7. Philip; Honor Vernon, Jetta McDaniel, Karlie Eisenbraun, Mayzie McDaniel; 10:14.04

SMR 1600 Relay

1. Northwestern; 4:1302

2. Colman-Egan; 4:15.92

3. Wolsey-Wessington; 4:18.36

9. Philip; Kale Peterson, Nora Peterson, Honor Vernon, Mayzie McDaniel; 4:24.84

Shot Put

1. Hadlee Holt; 41-04.25; Iroquois/Lake Preston

2. Kiana Schmit; 40-07.00 PB; Deubrook Area

3. Landyn Koehn; 37-06.50; Kadoka Area

Discus

1. Hadlee Holt; 139-07 Iroquois/Lake Preston

2. Maddyn LeBrun; 128-02; St. Mary’s

3. Ivey Schoenfelder; 115-02 De Smet

11. Landyn Koehn; 100-06; Kadoka Area

23. Nora Hoffman; 88-01; Philip

High Jump

1. Hazel Luethmers; 5-06.50; De Smet

2. Elizabeth Boschee; 5-05.00 SB; Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

3. Quinn Meyer; 5-04.00; Colman-Egan

4. Drew Terkildsen; 5-02.00; Philip

10. (T) Madisyn Nemecek; 4-10.00; Kadoka Area

Pole Vault

1. Jalyssa Hutson; 11-01.00; Ipswich

2. Callie Casjens; 10-01.00 PB; Wall

3. Avery Bruns; 9-07.00; Warner

Long Jump

1. Reagan O’Neill; 18-06.50; Bennett Co.

2. Breanna Jochim; 16-11.25 PB; Herreid/Selby Area

3. BreAna Aske; 16-10.75; Jones Co.

12. Ciara Cerney; 15-04.25; Wall



BOYS HIGH SCHOOL

200 Meters

1. Lincoln Kranig; 21.89 PB; Kimball/White Lake

2. Kyle Hettich; 22.26; Ipswich

3. Rush O’Neill; 22.34; Bennett Co.

5. Dawson Handcock; 22.67; Wall

400 Meters

1. Lincoln Kranig; 49.45; Kimball/White Lake

2. Holden Wollmann; 49.91; Bridgewater-Emery

3. Luke Peters; 50.66 PB; Freeman

4. Dawson Handcock; 50.86;

5. David McKinley; 51.38; Philip

800 Meters

1. Luke Mentele; 1:56.38 PB; Mitchell Christian

2. Holden Wollmann; 1:57.69; Bridgewater-Emery

3. Baylor Burns; 1:58.80 PB; Philip

10. Jack Peterson; 2:01.92 PB; Philip

1600 Meters

1. Luke Mentele; 4:28.36 PB; Mitchell Christian

2. Baylor Burns; 4:30.43; Philip

3. Silas Holdeman; 4:30.69; Mitchell Christian

5. Jack Peterson; 4:35.77; Philip

3200 Meters

1. Silas Holdeman; 9:36.32 PB; Mitchell Christian

2. Jack Peterson; 9:48.01 PB; Philip

3. Tayshaun Cudmore; 9:49.08 PB; Dupree

5. Baylor Burns; 10:03.03; Philip

110m Hurdles

1. Zachery Moyer; 14.82 PB; Chester

2. Brody Bass; 15.06; Castlewood

3. Spencer Melius; 15.11; Faulkton Area

6. Tanner Volmer; 15.69; Wall

300m Hurdles

1. Maddux Risse; 40.21 PB; Bennett Co.

2. Tanner Volmer; 41.07; Wall

3. Beckham Cantalope; 41.44; Warner

6. Creston Burns; 42.50; Philip

4x100 Relay

1. St. Mary’s; 43.57

2. Aberdeen Christian; 43.85

3. Gregory; 44.00

6. Philip; Tyce Gropper, Owen Terkildsen, Beckham Terkildsen, Teagan Gropper; 44.76

4x200 Relay

1. Freeman; 1:31.59

2. Gregory; 1:31.84

3. Sioux Falls Lutheran; 1:32.28

5. Philip; Tyce Gropper, Owen Terkildsen, Beckham Terkildsen, Teagan Gropper; 1:33.21

4x400 Relay

1. Freeman; 3:27.74

2. Philip; Creston Burns, Aidan Craven, Xander Harry, David McKinley; 3:32.30

3. Timber Lake; 3:32.90

4x800 Relay

1. Deubrook Area; 8:21.66

2. Philip; Creston Burns, Evan Henrie, Jack Peterson, David McKinley; 8:22.65

3. Mitchell Christian; 8:23.45

SMR 1600 Relay

1. Philip; Tyce Gropper, Teagan Gropper, David McKinley, Baylor Burns; 3:37.79

2. Sioux Falls Lutheran; 3:39.76

3. Bridgewater-Emery; 3:40.68

Pole Vault

1. Jordan Stockland; 13-03.00 PB; Irene-Wakonda

2. Brody Davis; 13-03.00 PB; Ipswich

3. Chays Mansfield; 13-03.00 PB; Warner

4. Ridge Furnival; 12-09.00; Philip

Long Jump

1. Rush O’Neill; 23-11.00; Bennett Co.

2. Dawson Handcock; 22-01.75; Wall

3. Dylan Hofer; 20-08.50 Aberdeen Christian

8. Owen Terkildsen; 19-07.50; Philip

20. TeShaun Williams; 18-06.25; Philip

24. Jerrett Hutchinson; 17-02.75; Kadoka Area

Triple Jump

1. Dylan Hofer; 44-06.00 PB; Aberdeen Christian

2. Ty Boekelheide; 43-07.00; Northwestern

3. Jamisen Pelton; 42-10.75; Avon

16. TeShaun Williams; 37-07.00; Philip