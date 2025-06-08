Philip, SD Chamber of Commerce’s SCOTTY PHILIP DAYS

Thursday, August 7

• 3:30 p.m.: Stick Horse Registration Begins - Preregistration would be great

• 4:00-5:00 p.m.: “FREE” Watermelon Feed (First National Bank - Philip)

• 4:30-6:00 p.m.: “FREE” Stick Horse Rodeo (Ages: 0-10 (Bottle & Vet and Ignite Wellness Studio)

• 5:30 p.m.: Watermelon Seed Spitting contest (Golden West)

• 6:00 p.m.: “FREE” Street Dance on Center Avenue - Music By: West Bound



Friday, August 8

• 2:00 p.m.: “FREE” Movie at the Gem Theatre - Babe

• 2:00 p.m.: SD Farmers Union Safety Trailer (PHSI)

• 3:00 p.m.: Mini Demo Derby Registration Begins

• 4:00 p.m.: Buzzer Beater Basketball Shoot Out - Ages 10 & under

• 4:00 p.m.: P.I.G. Basketball Tournament - Ages 11-20

• 4:15 p.m.: “FREE” Mini Demo Derby - Center Ave.

• 5:00 p.m.: The Award Winning Pie Competition dropoff

• 7:30 p.m.: “FREE” Human Slot Machine (4E Foods)

• 8:00 p.m.: “FREE” Street Dance on Center Avenue - Music By: Williams & Wright Experience



Saturday, August 9

• 7:00 a.m.: 5K Registration - Swimming Pool Parking Lot

• 7:30 a.m.: 5K Run and Walk (Free will donation; T-shirts available) (PHS Cross Country & Track)

• 9:30 a.m.: Parade Line-up - American Legion Parking Lot

• 10:00 a.m.: Parade Begins! Theme: “Old Time County Fair”

• 11:00 a.m.: Following Parade, Tractor Show & Shine - North Center Avenue

• 11:00 a.m.: Following Parade, Haakon Co. Library Book Sale - at the courthouse

• 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.: Lunch - Senior Citizen’s Center (open until 5 p.m. for visiting)

• 11:00 a.m.: “FREE” Whippersnapper Bounce Yard - First National Bank at Parking Lot. (Chug-a-Lug Dash Express Train will be available) (Ages: 3-10)

• 11:30 a.m.: Pie Eating Competition (Ravellette Publications, Inc.)

• 12:00 Noon: Sugar Plum Shakers Cheer Performance - Center Ave. in front of Ignite Studio

• 12:00 Noon: - Corn Hole Tourney Registration Begins

• 12:15: Diaper Races - Center Avenue in front of Ignite Studio (Little Scotties’ Daycare)

• 12:00 - 3:00 p.m.: Dunk Tank (CHS River Plains)

• 12:30 p.m.: Kids’ Tractor Pull Registration Begins

• 1:00 p.m.: Corn Hole Tournament - Center Avenue All is welcome (PHS Volleyball)

• 1:30 p.m.: “FREE” Kids’ Tractor Pull Tournament - Center Ave. (Kennedy Imp. & Grossenburg Imp.)

• 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Carnival Games (Goldfish game, Throwing Axes, Inflatable Putt Putt, Lucky Duck Game - $1 per try - Center Ave.

• 3:30 p.m.: “FREE” Movie at the Gem Theatre - Little Rascals

• 5:00 p.m. to finish: Demolition Derby - South Side of Lake Waggoner (Philip Volunteer Fire Department)



Sunday, August 10

• 7:00 a.m.: Breakfast with Knight of Columbus - Senior Citizen’s Center (Profits go to local charity)

• 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.: Spud Gittings Memorial Golf Tournament Shotgun Starts, 3 Person Scramble format at Lake Waggoner Golf Course

• Scotties Booster Club & Scottie Golf Team’s Golf Cart Drawing at the end of the Tournament



Updates and changes will be posted to the facebook page

Philip Chamber of Commerce