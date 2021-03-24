Philip seniors head to Nashville for music trip

Philip High School’s 2021 senior class headed to Nashville this week to enjoy their senior trip. This trip was originally scheduled earlier in the year but was postponed due to COVID-19. Though the class is still on their trip, there has been a lot of fun had so far.

Day one for the seniors included visits to the Andrew Jackson Hermitage, Belle Meade Plantation and a private dinner and line dancing lessons at the Wild Horse Saloon.

Day two included a visit to Graceland, Beale Street for lunch at BB Kings Cafe, a tour at the Rock and Soul Museum and a final stop at Sun Records in Memphis. This studio seemed to be a favorite for a few seniors and is where some of the best in Nashville got their start, including Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, BB King, Johnny Cash and lots more!