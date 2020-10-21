Home / Pioneer Review / PHS National Honor Society honors principal
PHS National Honor Society honors principal

Wed, 10/21/2020

Philip High School National Honor Society recognized Philip JH/HS Principal, Mrs. Mandie Menzel, during National Principal's month! We are honored to have a principal who is involved with her students, wants everyone to become the best person that he or she can be, and takes pride in being a Scottie! Mrs. Menzel, your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed! "I’m honored to be able to work with such a great staff and awesome bunch of kids!” said Mrs. Menzel.

