PHS National Honor Society honors principal

Philip High School National Honor Society recognized Philip JH/HS Principal, Mrs. Mandie Menzel, during National Principal's month! We are honored to have a principal who is involved with her students, wants everyone to become the best person that he or she can be, and takes pride in being a Scottie! Mrs. Menzel, your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed! "I’m honored to be able to work with such a great staff and awesome bunch of kids!” said Mrs. Menzel.