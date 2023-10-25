PHS boys cross country team, back to back state champions - Dreams Can Come True

Nearly as soon as the Philip Scotties closed out the 2022 State Cross Country Championships without a senior on the squad, these young men began planning and preparing for the repeat, using the term back to back. They all knew simply returning the same team may not in itself produce a second championship, they would need to do all they could to improve. With that several began winter sports as well winter strength training designed for runners. Spring brought a highly successful track season and a belief that they were on the right path. With a two week break following track the Scottie XC team began in earnest the process of running over 5,800 team miles while preparing for the 2023 XC season. This was evident to any who live in the small community of Philip as despite often less than optimal weather these young athletes were seen out running the local roadways/paths as well summer road races and of course strength training as they built the invaluable summer base, taking that into August and the official beginning of the 2023 season. In late August racing began and the puzzle pieces began to fit together. The Chamberlain Invite began a series of what proved to be the most successful season in Scottie history and eight straight Cross Country Championships. Closing the season with 1 thru 5 placings in The W.G.P Conference--Philip Invitational (1 through 8) and Region 5B, 1 thru 5 placings creating momentum the likes of which is seldom seen. With this record the Scotties were touted as the "odds on favorite" by late ratings poles throughout the state.

Now it's Friday 10/20/23 and the Scotties travel four hours via bus for one last practice, a final team meal and a little much needed R+R as they prepare for the Saturday 10/21/23 XC Championships. With racing beginning at 12:00 and the B boys race to start at 12:30. A 10:30 arrival set the final countdown in motion, with prep miles run and drills complete at 12:30 Philip’s dream team often affectionately called the D-Crew or The Dogs were part of a field of 115 of South Dakota's finest all searching for one last chance and a run at both individual and team achievement, a chance to write 2023 history.

At the gun this massive field set off to establish early position and a chance at making their dreams come true. As the runners approach the dunes (small man made mounds approx 800 meters in) Asher Peterson led the Scotties just inside the top 15, Wakely Burns and Trey Lasron in a group of five just outside the top twenty with Tukker Boe and Baylor Burns together and on their heels. As the field passed the mile one mark Asher had moved into 7th with Wakely in 9th, Trey, Tukker, and Baylor in a cluster 11-12-13. With one loop complete and the field beginning to break down into long lines rather than clumps Asher had taken control now leading the race with Wakely in 5th Trey and Baylor 7th and 8th Tukker 13th. At mile 2 Wakely and Asher are side by side in 3rd and 4th Baylor and Trey 8th and 9th and Tukker now in 11th. With two loops complete and approaching mile 3, Wakely has moved up to lead the race with Holdeman and Schroder of Mitchell Christian and Freeman Academy in his same stride, Asher now in 4th Baylor holding strong in 7th Trey in 10 and closing on Gavin Hirsch of Herreid/Selby Area (Marty and Debbie Hanson grandson) Tukker strong in 11th. The final button hook created separation as they made the corner Wakely slipped to third, a courageous kick through the final meters put Wakely back into 2nd passing and gapping Schroeder by 6 seconds. Asher felt the pressure of Finley McConniel, Freeman Academy and put the hammer down to place 4th opening a 5 second lead over McConniel. Baylor, using his traditional big finish, closed on Nick Schlachter of Potter Co. to place 7th. Trey in the final meters moved past Hirsch only to have Hirsch pull back alongside forcing Trey to refocus as both held this long sprint into the finish, chute with Trey taking 9th by just two-tenths of a second. Tukker with a strong finish trailed Hirsch into the chute for 11th place. As the Scotties finished in this tight cluster of 56 seconds the Public announcer touted the Scotties 1 thru 5 finish at Region 5 Championships and described today's finish as "Epic:'' giving the "unofficial" announcement "Philip wins the 2023 State Championships'', earning them the Rare Double/ Back to Back State Championships of 2022+2023. Times registered in Philip’s WIN 16:22.45 ( this mark is faster than the Yankton Trails Course B record at the start of today's race) 16:43.32- 16:59.15-17:13.38-17:20.40 as Philip scored just 13 points with the remaining podium teams,Mitchell Christian 37-Northwestern 47-Freeman Academy 69-Gregory 72-Frederick Area 83 of 17 Team scores.

Celebrations, hugs, tears and Many Smiles from athletes and fans alike followed, through the awards presentation and a team/fan reception. The bus was full as the trip to Philip culminated with a community reception/parade as put by multiple on board athletes "more special because it is light out".

God Bless, Ralph Kroetch



The SDHSAA State Cross Country Meet was held at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls on Saturday, October 21.



Class B

Boys Varsity 5,000m

Official Team Scores

1. Philip 13; 2. Mitchell Christian 37; 3. Northwestern 47; 4. Freeman Academy/Marion 69; 5. Gregory 72; 6. Frederick Area 83; 7. Deubrook Area 87; 8. Arlington 100; 9. Highmore-Harrold 105; 10. McCrossan 108



1. Silas Holdeman, Mitchell Christian, 16:13.61 2. Wakely Burns, Philip, 16:22.45 3. Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Acad/Marion, 16:28.94 4. Asher Peterson, Philip, 16:43.32 7. Baylor Burns, Philip, 16:59.15 9. Trey Larson, Philip, 17:13.38 11. Tukker Boe, Philip, 17:20.49 74. Aidan Craven, Wall, 19:35.81 82. Asher Ryder, Bison, 19:58.88 107. Ethan Enos, New Underwood, 21:21.25 110. Wica Enos, New Underwood, 21:41.30



Class B

Girls Varsity 5,000m

Official Team Scores

1. Potter County 22; 2. Arlington 43; 3. Lemmon 46; 4. Chester 52; 5. James Valley Christian 63; 6. Northwestern 73; 7. Warner 75; 8. Faulkton Area 88; 9. Dell Rapids St. Mary 97; 10. Ipswich 100



1. Emery Larson, Chester, 18:21.47 2. Ella Boekelheide, Northwestern, 18:57.05 3. Dannika Kaup, Potter County, 19:20.09 26. BreAna Aske, Jones County, 21:12.74 50. Aubrey Tucker, Jones County, 22:07.63 65. Addison Kierl, Jones County, 22:43.35 70. Esther Burkhalter, Bison, 22:51.02 77. Taylee Dartt, Wall, 23:10.31 91. Jael Burkhalter, Bison, 23:48.62 93. Madilyn Wulf, New Underwood, 23:59.86 101. Sophie Dowling, Jones County, 24:48.06 104. Callie Casjens, Wall, 25:15.58 109. Aubrie Norman, Jones County, 26:13.53



Philip’s Cross Country records began in 1974

Previous to Wakely Burns 5th place finish in 2022, Jaris Kroetch held the highest boy finishing spot at 7th.

Wakely Burns 2nd place finish is now ranked 1st all time boys or girls divisions at Philip High School as well now the most decorated Scottie boy with 4 State medals.

Asher Peterson 4th place finish is now ranked the 2nd all time at Philip High School.

Baylor Burns bettered his 2022 finish of 12th with his 2023 finish of 7th to match the 4th best finish in Philip school history shared previously by Jaris Kroetch and Tukker Boe.

Trey Larson bettered his 2022 place finish of 15th with a 9th place finish, now setting 5th in PHS finish rankings.

Brian Heltzel's 10th place finish in 1987 sets Tukker Boe with his second State placing of 11th at 6th best finish in PHS boys history.