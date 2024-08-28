PHS XC: Comfortable being Uncomfortable

Scottie Cross Country returned to the Black Hills and the Mickelson Trail for their annual 30+ mile trail ride. Philip's XC team went about preparing for yet another adventurous challenge as they loaded equipment at 5 a.m. learning that hard things can be fun as they gain confidence in their own choices and abilities as individuals and as a team to do those hard things and find joy in accomplishment.

With the help of their support crew in Emily Kroetch, Jen Henrie and Carol Kroetch the Scotties got on at the Lead Trailhead at 9:30 a.m. and began an ascent over the next 10 miles, with decisions that will play a huge role in the next several hours.

After 30 to 40 minutes assent and reaching Englewood Trail head the team hydrated (temps sailed well into the 90's before the day was over) and began to climb for most of the next hour to Dumont Trailhead where they took on nutrition and set out on the 11 mile trek to the community of Rochford. Along the way passing through dark wet tunnels and crossing fast running creeks via- tall standing trestle bridges. The group regathered, rehydrated and returned to the trail taking in the beauty of the Black Hills over the final section reaching the Mystic Mt.Trailhead shortly after noon. We heard quiet bantering and saw many smiles as these young athletes discussed the day's adventure on the return trip. TEAM!

We are blessed to have so many generous community members first XC Parents encouraging their young athletes to take on huge Challenges. Philip is THE BEST!

God Bless, Ralph Kroetch