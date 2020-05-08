Plenty of fun planned during 2020 Scotty Philip Days celebration

The special event application was approved and the fun is ready to be had by all during the 2020 Scotty Philip Days (SPD) celebration weekend, set for Friday, August 14th through Sunday, August 16th. The weekend is packed with plenty of fun for both kids, adults and everyone in between! This year’s class reunions will be the classes of 2010, 2000, 1990, 1980 and 1970. The theme of is “Everything Elvis”.

The NS Inflatables are back again, though there is a change in their location. They will be located in the First National Bank parking lot. There will be remote control cars, a large obstacle course and slide, a train and a large bounce house. Kids will be able to enjoy these activities on Friday at 4:00 p.m. and Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Wristbands are required and will be available on-site for both days.

A corn hole tournament practice session will be held on Friday at 5:00 p.m. on Main Street for those needing to perfect their throwing skills for the big competition on Saturday.

Following, will be the dance on Main St. at 9 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by the Bad River Band (formerly The Terk Band), but it’s up to you to bring your dancing shoes (bonus points if they’re blue suede).

Saturday’s events begin with the annual 5K at the Kiddie Park. Walkers start at 7:30 a.m. and runners start at 8:00 a.m. Per Doreen Vetter, there will not be a registration this year, so no need to come at 7 a.m.

After your morning walk/run, head on over to the Bad River Senior Citizen’s Center for breakfast. The Philip Masonic Lodge #153 will be providing breakfast from 7:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

The parade line-up starts at 9:00 a.m. on West Pine Street by the American Legion Hall and the parade kicks off at 10:00 a.m. and will be broadcasted on radio FM station 96.7.

There will be lots to do following the parade.

•Go grab some lunch back at the Bad River Senior Citizen’s Center 1:00 p.m.

•The NS Inflatables will be up again during this time, send the kids over to have some fun. Don’t forget to purchase a wristband!

•The Philip Volunteer Fire Department will host their annual water fights during celebration weekend. They will begin at 11:00 a.m. next to the Fire Hall Park.

•The Haakon County Library will be hosting their annual Book Sale on the lawn of the courthouse.

The third annual Corn Hole Tournament will kick off the afternoon. The competition will be held on Main Street at 1:00 p.m. Registration begins at 12:00 p.m.

The Philip Volunteer Fire Department’s Demolition Derby is a go this year, kicking off at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

The “Music Man”, Mike Seager will be deejaying on Main Street at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The final day, Sunday, start your day with another good breakfast at the Bad River Senior Citizen’s Center.

The annual Spud Gittings Memorial Golf Tournament has a shotgun start at both 9:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 3-Person scramble format

The weather for the weekend shows the following:

• Friday - partly cloudy, high of 88, 12 mph winds

• Saturday - mostly sunny, high of 89, 10 mph winds

• Sunday - mostly sunny, high of 91, 10 mph winds