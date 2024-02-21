Pokey Tattoo Open for Business

In a town this small, have you ever imagined that there would be a tattoo shop? Look no further than right here on the corner of Oak Street and Center Avenue in Philip. Forty years ago Ron Heinze started his journey in Denver, Colorado. Ron has owned and operated many shops in his tattooing career. Over the years Ron has been recognized multiple times with awards for his art and unique style.

Ron and his wife decided to move to South Dakota 15 years ago for a bit slower paced living. Spearfish became home for 14 years, then they decided to move east. Ron went on to talk about how fast paced the shop in Spearfish was, and how busy it kept him over the years. On an average day he did anywhere from three to ten tattoos. Now, since moving to the area he usually does around three tattoos a week. He added that he doesn’t have a favorite type of tattoo to work on, but he really enjoys watercolor and wildlife. When they decided to move east, he and his wife originally planned to move here for retirement, but after Ron quit doing tattoos for a short time, he decided he would like to jump back in part time. Ron noted that if you can think it up, he can do it! Freehand art is Ron’s favorite way to go about creating once in a lifetime pieces. To start a tattoo, he may look for inspiration, but he chooses to draw the design directly on the desired body part. If the client doesn’t care for it, he cleans it off and starts over. If they love it, he gets to work on tattooing the piece.

If you are looking for a tattoo that is specially made to suit you, find Ron at Pokey Tattoo. He is open for business part time, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday afternoons. Reach out to him with any questions or comments!