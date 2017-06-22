PVFD's Demolition derby a smash

As predicted by Philip Volunteer Fire Department Chief Marty Hansen, this year’s demolition derby proved to be one of the largest and most exciting to-date.

The June 17 derby was a smashing success. The crowd was huge, with some spectators not yet having experienced the built-to-order demolition pit just west of Lake Waggoner. With the stands high above the action, the view was clear and the excitement deafening. Seven combatants smashed it out in the 80s and newer, with six more battling it out in the rookie heat, and nine more ramroding each other into scrap metal in the third heat.