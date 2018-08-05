Ravellette Publications take newspaper honors

The South Dakota Newspaper Association’s contest to identify and spotlight the best work done by newspapers across the state last year took center stage during the 136th annual SDNA convention May 3-5 in Sioux Falls.

Each of the state’s newspapers is placed in one of five categories: two sizes of daily newspaper – under 10,000 and over 10,000 circulation, and three sizes of weekly newspapers – over 2,000 circulation, 1,151-2,000 circulation, and under 1,150 circulation.

This year, the many divisions of advertizement, news, features and photo entries were judged by journalists at newspapers in Maine.

“This was the first time we have exchanged judging with Maine newspapers. We look forward to reciprocating later this year,” said David Bordewyk, SDNA executive director. “Once again, we heard from judges about the overall quality of work being demonstrated by newspapers in our contest. Maine judges said the quality of entries made for some very competitive and interesting categories.”

There were over 1,400 entries in this year's contest.

The New Underwood Post, a Ravellette Publications, Inc., weekly newspaper in the under 1,150 category, won one of the highly contested awards. Chastity Julson’s “Working for a Living” editorial column took third place in the Best Local Humorous Column division.

The Pioneer Review newspaper, also in the under 1,150 weekly category, took a first place award. Del Bartels’ “Country Praises” editorial column won in the Best Local General Interest Column.

The judges’ comments included, “The stories in this column are clearly and simply told. They are stories that make the columnist happy and grateful, and those feelings reach right through for the reader to share.”