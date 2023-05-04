School Board Elections

Haakon County School District Candidates

Tanya Peterson

Why are you running for school board?

I have had kids in this school district for 18 years already and will have them in this district for another 13 years. I have learned a lot over the years, and I think that will help me make decisions, not only for my children, but on behalf of all students.

What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?

I think times are changing, and we need to make sure we know what is going on. Whether safety, technology, student behaviors, bullying, and of course, learning. They are major issues that we need to stay on top of.

In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?

I think someone who people feel comfortable talking to, and someone who is willing to listen to the students and parents of those in our district. Also someone that will try and make the best decisions for all involved.

What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?

I would love to bring more education about dyslexia. It is still so misunderstood. I realize how important early diagnosis is and understanding it. I also believe parents are the #1 teacher and would love for there to not be such a separation between home and school. We all want the best for these kids, let’s work together.

Final Remarks:

I will take my job seriously and use my voice to make sure all voices are heard.

Anita Peterson

Why are you running for school board?

For the Kids! Education is important and always will be.

What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?

Local control. There are some federal and state laws that have money attached. Sometimes stipulations on how the funds are to be used are attached. One size does not fit all. Each local district knows what is best for their school. Also there have been bills in legislature that have been trying to create a voucher system or charter schools and take the funds from public schools. Public schools educate ALL children, and the emphasis should stay with free education for each and every student.

In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?

One that does not have their own agenda on issues and how to run the school, but are there for the education and benefit of all students, and are supportive of the teachers, administrators, and staff. One also needs to work well with others and in the end support the decision made.

What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?

Continue with the best education for our students as we possibly can. It will be extremely important as our current staff retires, to be able to hire and retain quality teachers, and staff. It is so heartwarming to see so many young families want to move back into the community so their children have the same opportunities for an excellent education that they received.

Final Remarks:

I have been involved in education for many years in different capacities. It is forever a learning experience. It really makes my heart swell with pride to see happy, eager students of all ages ready to learn and excel. It is also heartbreaking to see someone struggle. It is so heartwarming to see all the students involved in extracurricular activities and opportunities offered to them. Even though our children have graduated, I still have a vested interest in the Philip School system. I am very proud that all 11 grandchildren will be, are, or have been educated here. 9 are still school age and 2 are doing well with their college education.

Brooke Formanek

Why are you running for school board?

I am running for school board because I have two children who currently attend Philip Schools so I have a vested interest in the success of our school. Community involvement needs to be an added element to the equation to stop “woke” and I feel I can give valuable input to the board. I am not afraid to take the action necessary to protect our students at the local & state level to ensure each student is served in the best capacity based on their individual needs; understanding that providing support to our school employees is the foundation for student success.

It is my mission to maintain a quality learning environment for every student in our district and to protect the rights of “mama bears and papa bears” even though our own SD State Legislature has failed to pass a Parental Bill of Rights.

What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?

I’m not convinced some members on the board see or take seriously some of the major issues that are happening within public education on a national level. At times, I feel, items get rubber stamped without critical examination and members seem not willing to take the strong action needed to ensure public education at our local level is “woke” free. The board also needs to revisit and update outdated district policies and not let them languish in the future.

Also, the imprint left by the school board is felt year after year. Homeowners are affected through the passage of a budget that usually includes a tax increase. Parents, students and the community are affected by the policies on curriculum and discipline our district enacts, and their effectiveness. Some of these decisions hold significant weight. The board has a responsibility to find creative ways to expand service and improve education, while keeping school taxes as low as possible for our community – one which is already very high and straining on Philip residents.

In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?

Board members should have sound judgement, good analytical skills, a sincere interest in our district’s public education system, and is not afraid to ask hard questions. One must be aware of the issues at a local, state, and national level and be a willing advocate for the students in our community to ensure each child is receiving a quality education that will set them up to be free thinking and thriving adults and community members.

A good candidate does not have a single-issue focus but rather is interested in what is best for all students in our district and willing to implement policies that will ensure success for each student. Effective school board members contribute their unique talents while collaborating and working as a team with other board members to move the school district forward.

What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?

My vision for education in this community is to continue teaching quality materials but to be actively watching to make sure our curriculum is free of toxic indoctrination, far-left political activism, social justice, equity, etc. I would like to see an end put to the watering down of mathematics and science, and a greater focus put on teaching a true in-depth account of our nation’s founders and history, as well as a deep understanding of our constitution so students fully and proudly understand their rights as Americans.

I would also like to see a greater focus on phonics in grade school so our youngest students become better readers with reading comprehension levels above their grade. Critical thinking is very important and could be encouraged more at all grade levels by introducing topics or themes which require thought, investigation, and discussion in class as well as at home. Public education is not about teaching students to think only one way inside of a building, but to encourage thought and discussion at home too.

Final Remarks:

Our district functions like a family, full of heart. We have a good school with great teachers and administration and I support the progress and success our district has achieved, but there is always room for improvement in the details. It is important to me that we keep the education, safety and well-being of each student at the forefront of our decisions while taking the necessary steps to ensure our values and morals are left intact and we continue to be focused on academic excellence and not be ambushed by trendy political agendas which seems to be the current trajectory of where our national education system is heading.

Courage is contagious… and what it seems we need most in today’s world is a little courage to do what is right even if it’s hard.

Jon DeArmond

Why are you running for school board?

I am running for school board because I have been very concerned at the direction the schools began leaning in my home state of Virginia with CRT and other inappropriate topics for children.

What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?

The biggest issue I am concerned about is weaponization of the public school system over far left values. I want to do my part to ensure my own children and others receive an education where quality of instruction is valued over a political narrative.

In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?

A good school board member should be fair and open minded, but firm on their values. They should be solely focused on the best interests of their own school district.

What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?

The vision I have for my candidacy is to provide a fresh pair of eyes on the school board from the perspective of a parent with a school age child (and 1 younger child and a third on the way). We have a great school here in Philip thanks to the current members of the board. However, to keep our school great I think we need the fervor of younger parents that know first hand the intensity of the daily offenses on our children from the media, pop culture, and even our own administration at times.

Final Remarks:

I would like voters to know I have a master of science engineering degree and I am a licensed professional engineer. I spent a long time in and around the education system as well as designing, correcting, and streamlining operations of public infrastructure, namely wastewater treatment plants. This is my first time offering my candidacy for a school board position, but it is not my first rodeo. If elected I will do my best to ensure the board policies continue to reflect the best interests of our children and the board's budget is allocated in the most efficient manner.

Scott Brech

Why are you running for school board?

I’m running for re-election to the school board because I enjoy being a part of the education of the students in our community.

What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?

Teacher shortage is always a concern. We have been very fortunate to have the staff that we have. They do a great job. Many school districts have trouble finding teachers. I believe we have a good school in a good community and that has helped in the hiring process. The regulations that come from the Department of Education will always be an issue for the Board as well.

In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?

I believe you need to have an open mind and a true concern for the education of the students. A board member should be able to work well with other board members and have respect for and confidence in the administration of the school. Board members need to be supportive of Board decisions made regardless of personal opinion. A good board member is willing to put in the time and effort to perform the duties to the best of their ability.

What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?

My vision is that we would maintain high quality teachers and a good support staff, while assisting in making financial decisions to make sure that our tax dollars are spent wisely.

Final Remarks:

I am a firm believer that it takes a good school system to keep a thriving community and it truly takes a village to raise a child. As a long-standing member, I feel I bring continuity to the Board and now that I have grandchildren in our school district, I feel I have even more interest in education. I will do my best to assist in helping to keep the good education system we have for the future of all of our students.