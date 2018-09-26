School building ribbon cutting

The bright day of Sept. 21, also being Homecoming Friday, was a good day to hold the official ribbon cutting ceremony of the Haakon School District’s new school in Philip.

Superintendent Jeff Rieckman addressed the large audience gathered in front of the main entrance. “In April of 2017, the Haakon School District broke ground on this 42,000 square foot, kindergarten through 12th grade addition, along with the remodel of the existing armory section. The final product – which is still being fine tuned – is an awesome school facility that is going to be the pride of the community, for our current students as well as for the future generations of Scotties,” said Rieckman.

In attendance were Haakon School Board of Education members, heads of the construction contractor companies, other community members and guests visiting the Homecoming parade and other activities.

“Thank you citizens of the Haakon School District who supported this project and support the school on a daily basis,” continued Rieckman. “We are excited and proud to open our doors to you today for you to see the school building.

“Special guests here today are Jim Scull and Bobbie Edwards of Scull Construction, Jerry Eisenbraun of Upper Deck Architects, and others.

“Feel free to enter the school and check it out. Throughout the school you will find students who will be able to help you out and show you around,” concluded Rieckman.

Then, assisted by board members, he cut the ribbon and guests filed in to leasurely look around.

-30-

Newsdesk (9/27/18)