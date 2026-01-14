Scotchman Industries announces sales leadership transition

Scotchman Industries has announced the retirement of longtime National Sales Manager Mike Albrecht and the appointment of Bradly Kuchenbecker as his successor. Mike will retire in April after 31 years of dedicated service with Scotchman Industries. During his tenure, he played a key role in shaping the company’s national sales strategy and building strong, long-lasting relationships with distributors and customers across a wide range of industries. His leadership and customer-focused approach helped drive growth while reinforcing Scotchman’s commitment to quality, integrity, and service.

To ensure a smooth transition, Mike will remain actively involved through his retirement date, continuing to support the sales team and work closely with customers, with a particular focus on automation solutions. “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with such a talented team and loyal customer base,” said Albrecht. “Scotchman Industries has always stood for quality, integrity, and people. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together and am confident Bradly will lead the sales organization forward with great energy and vision.”

Bradly brings 26 years of industry experience to his new role as National Sales Manager. With a deep understanding of Scotchman’s products, customers, and sales network, he is well positioned to continue the company’s customer-driven approach and build on the strong foundation established by Mike. “I’m honored to step into this position and follow in Mike’s footsteps,” said Kuchenbecker. “Mike has set a high standard, and I look forward to building on that foundation while continuing to deliver the excellent products and services our customers expect.”

Brad Heltzel, General Manager of Scotchman Industries, expressed appreciation for Mike’s contributions and confidence in the leadership transition. “Mike’s impact on Scotchman Industries cannot be overstated,” said Heltzel. “His leadership and dedication helped shape our sales organization into what it is today. We wish Mike all the best in his retirement and are excited for Bradly to take on this responsibility. His experience, work ethic, and passion for our customers make him the right choice to lead our national sales efforts into the future.”