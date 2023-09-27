Scotchman Industries sold - staying right here with goals to grow

This week, Jerry and Karen Kroetch announced the official sale of Scotchman Industries to Kevin Allen of Steel Max. The Denver based company that also has an office in Pittsburg, is a combination of high quality fabrication tools and products. The sale was completed on Friday, September 22. “I am excited for them” said Jerry Kroetch, “and excited that Scotchman Industries will be staying here in Philip and have new growth potential.”

Both the buyer and seller want to let the people of the community and the employees of Scotchman Industries know they are keeping the business right where it is today. “We are not just acquiring this company, we are staying right here and want to grow the two companies together,” said Kevin Allen. "We have many of the same connections and can now offer customers on both sides more and make it easier.” Allen’s goal is to increase the Scotchman portfolio and grow the business in Philip. “At Steel Max, our foremost goal is to develop and bring leading edge steel fabrication solutions to our customers and help them become more productive, competitive, and profitable. Having these two solid companies working together and utilizing the resources both offer will be a great asset.”

“Both Jerry and Karen will still have an investment in the company,” said Kevin Allen. “This will be a great help with the transition and strategies of the company. This is the first few days of the new Scotchman Industries history.”