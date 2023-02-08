Scotchman Living Center Exciting Activities!

The Scotchman Living Center, residents' activities have had some exciting field trips and enrichment activities recently.

The Center has a unique approach to being one of the best-in-class senior living centers with an emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident and patient are met. Throughout its nearly 70 years serving the community, resting on its laurels has not been one of its objectives. This is evident upon entering the immaculate state-of-the-art facility, and just last January, the center received the prestigious Pinnacle Customer Service Award. Pinnacle is a customer satisfaction measurement firm with 26 years of experience in post-acute healthcare; Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year and works with more than 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Scotchman Living Center satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average. The Center, whose mantra is: To care for those who once cared for us is one of our highest honors, has had some fantastic and distinct enrichment activities offered to its residents.

This year's trips include such exciting activities and venues as; going to Bear Country, Mount Rushmore, Badlands National Park, an on site petting farm, not to mention the Philip 4th of July Fireworks display, parade, and several other activities. "We try to have our Seniors have every opportunity to get back out into the community, both to give them a change of pace but also to get them away from here, if even for a few hours," said Michelle VanderMay- CNA activities aid. "I believe as part of the team it is most important to provide care and love for our residents and make their transition moving in as smooth as possible," said VanderMay.

"Volunteers are always welcome," explained VanderMay. The Center is always looking for Community volunteers, from kids to adults, to help bring in enthusiasm and new ideas and thus make everyday life a little more fun and interesting for our residents. The above-referenced petting farm was last May when the Center asked multiple volunteers to bring in their animals. The animals brought in were set up in enclosures on-site in the parking lot. These included: goats, rabbits, horses, chickens, and dogs, all for the enjoyment of the residents who were blessed with ample opportunity for petting and interacting with them. "We hope to expand next year's petting farm experience based on how well the residents, staff, and community received it," explained VanderMay.