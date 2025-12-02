Scotchman Living Center receives 2025 Customer Experience Award from Activated Insights

Philip Health Services is thrilled to announce that Scotchman Living Center has received a 2025 Customer Experience Award from Activated Insights, formerly Pinnacle Quality Insight, the leading provider of training, recruitment, retention, experience management and recognition tools to improve and grow long-term and post-acute care organizations. This award recognizes Scotchman Living Center’s outstanding performance and solidifies their position in the top echelon of care providers nationwide. Categories receiving recognition include:

• Activities

• Admission Process

• Cleanliness

• Communication from Facility

• Dignity and Respect

• Dining Service

• Individual Needs

• Laundry Service

• Nursing Care

• Overall Customer Experience

• Overall Satisfaction

• Professional Therapy Services

• Quality of Food

• Recommendations to Others

• Response to Problems

• Safety and Security

“It is our pleasure to congratulate Scotchman Living Center for its well-deserved achievement in winning the Customer Experience Award,” says Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights. “It’s wonderful to see the hard work that Scotchman Living Center is putting in to provide high-quality care —their effort isn’t going unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential new clients and caregivers.”

Qualifying for the Customer Experience Award signifies that Scotchman Living Center has consistently ranked within the top 15% of care providers across the nation over the past 12 months. This achievement underscores their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to residents and their families.

“The Scotchman Living Center team works hard each and every day to provide the best care to our residents who reside here and their families,” expressed Director of Nursing Denise Buchholz, “whether it is the nurses, CNAs, dietary aides or housekeepers, they all develop a unique bond with the residents and families and they truly enjoy caring for people in need. It is a great place to live and work and we appreciate all the community support we receive.”

Throughout the year 2024, Scotchman Living Center engaged residents and their families in monthly telephone interviews. These conversations included open-ended questions and ratings across various categories. Scotchman Living Center used this feedback to drive continuous improvement in their care.

