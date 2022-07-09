Scottie Homecoming King and Queen candidates announced

The Philip Scotties’ homecoming week will be September 19th through 23rd. Senior king and queen candidates are (l to r) Taylor Ross and Kamri Parsons, Sam Hand and Ember Gabriel, and Gage Ravellette and Ali Schofield. The cross country team will host the Western Great Plains Conference meet at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday September 21st; The volleyball team will host Lead-Deadwood on Thursday evening, September 22nd; and the football team will host the New Underwood Tigers Friday evening September 23rd. This is only part of the homecoming activities scheduled for the Philip Scottie students, watch upcoming issues of the Pioneer Review for a complete schedule of homecoming events.