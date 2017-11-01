Scotties take Jones Co. in basketball action

The Philip Scotties boys’ basketball team went up against the Jones County Coyotes in Murdo, Friday, Jan. 6.

The Coyotes used the first quarter to grab the lead by five points. The second quarter saw the Scotties narrowing that lead, getting within one point of catching their opponents.

Fighting hard, Philip just could not keep up its momentum during the third quarter. The Scotties began the fourth quarter with a six-point deficit. Then, Philip not only narrowed Jones County’s lead, but caught them. As the clock ticked down toward the final buzzer, Philip inched forward to control a four-point lead, good enough for the win.

The Philip junior varsity did not fare as well, losing by nine points.

The first quarter saw the Scotties in the lead by a field goal. The second quarter, though saw the lead change to the Coyotes.

The third quarter was the deciding time for the Scotties. Their offensive play gained only four more points, while their defensive play allowed Jones County to jump further ahead with 15 more points.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Scotties, but not by enough. That late in the game, catching the Coyotes was just not possible.

