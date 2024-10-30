Scotties three-peat as South Dakota Cross Country State B Champions

The Scottie boys cross country team knew that state race day was likely going to come down to Mitchell Christian and them. On Saturday, October 26th the boys lined up for their final race of the season, knowing they had to have an almost perfect race to earn the Championship spot for the third consecutive year. The weather was good with temps in the 70s and sunshine and a slight wind. After the first lap Jack Peterson had stayed close to Finley McConniel, Freeman Academy and Silas Holdeman, Mitchell Christian. Baylor Burns had kept a tight leg with Luke Mentele from Mitchell Christian. Trey Larson, David McKinley, and Creston Burns were only a few seconds behind keeping close tabs on the third Mitchell Christian runner, Sawyer Holdeman. The Scotties won the championship with 12 team points to Mitchell Christian's 17, claiming their third consecutive state title. The Scottie runners’ final times were only 40 seconds apart from each other, placing them all in the top 11 out of 120 runners. The Scotties will return all but one graduating senior, Trey Larson, who ran on all three championship teams and finished his high school running career in eighth place at the state level.

The SDHSAA State B Cross Country Meet was held on October 26, at Hart Ranch in Rapid City, S.D.



Boys Varsity 5,000m

Official Team Scores

1. Philip 12

2. Mitchell Christian 17

3. North Central 48

4. James Valley Christian 65

5. Dupree 66

6. Lemmon 74

7. Kimball/White Lake 87

9. Newell 89

10. Freeman 97

1. Finley McConniel, 16:45.97, Freeman Academy/Marion 2. Silas Holdeman, 16:46.00, Mitchell Christian 3. Jack Peterson, 17:03.50, Philip 5. Baylor Burns, 17:19.71, Philip 8. Trey Larson, 17:35.30, Philip 10. Creston Burns, 17:43.11, Philip 11. David McKinley, 17:45.24, Philip



Girls Varsity 5,000m

Official Team Scores

1. Kimball/White Lake 22

2. Ipswich 42

3. Northwestern 43

4. Warner 44

5. Lemmon 62

6. Chester 63

7. James Valley Christian 70

8. Potter County 78

9. Arlington 80

10. Herreid/Selby Area 85

1. Ella Boekelheide, 19:07.52, Northwestern 2. Madisyn Gellhaus, 20:13.19, Ipswich 3. Emmerson Eppard, 20:22.74, Chester 47.Taylee Dartt, 22:39.65, Wall 86. Lacy Reinert, 24:21.23, Wall 112. Madilyn Wulf, 31:16.69, New Underwood