SD Wrestling 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
Wed, 03/01/2023 - 8:45am admin
Former Philip High School teacher and Philip Area Badlands Brawlers head wrestling coach Matt Donnelly was inducted into the Wrestling Hall of Fame, class of 2023. Good friend and head wrestling coach of McCook Central/Montose, Scott Andal presented the award.
Donnelly graduated from high school in Broadus, Montana where he competed in wrestling, rodeo and football. He attended college at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, ND. He coached with the Blue Hawk wrestling program for two years and then accepted a teaching and coaching position at Philip, SD. He coached the Philip Area Badlands Brawlers wrestlers until he retired in 2021. Donnelly has been Region Coach of the Year multiple times, 2017 Wrestling Coach of the Year, and has coached several national tournament teams. In the fall of 2013 he was inducted into the Dickinson State University Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Former Philip High School wrestling standout Billy Konst was inducted into the SD Wrestling Hall of Fame during the State High School Wrestling Tournament this past Friday, in Rapid City. On behalf of the Wrestling Coaches Association, former Philip High School wrestler, team mate, and head wrestling coach for Rapid City Central, Lance Pearson presented the award.
Konst graduated in 1992 and was a five time state qualifier. He was a two time state champion, two time runner up, and also placed third during his high school career. Konst had a career record of 212-17 and held the state record for most career wins. Billy earned a scholarship to Augustana College but due to injuries, he decided to retire from competitive wrestling. He coached AAU wrestling for over 25 years in Philip, Rapid City and currently in Ft. Pierre.