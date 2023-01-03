SD Wrestling 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

Former Philip High School teacher and Philip Area Badlands Brawlers head wrestling coach Matt Donnelly was inducted into the Wrestling Hall of Fame, class of 2023. Good friend and head wrestling coach of McCook Central/Montose, Scott Andal presented the award.

Donnelly graduated from high school in Broadus, Montana where he competed in wrestling, rodeo and football. He attended college at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, ND. He coached with the Blue Hawk wrestling program for two years and then accepted a teaching and coaching position at Philip, SD. He coached the Philip Area Badlands Brawlers wrestlers until he retired in 2021. Donnelly has been Region Coach of the Year multiple times, 2017 Wrestling Coach of the Year, and has coached several national tournament teams. In the fall of 2013 he was inducted into the Dickinson State University Wrestling Hall of Fame.