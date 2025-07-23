South Dakota FCCLA members Compete at 2025 National Leadership Conference

The 2025 FCCLA National Leadership Conference (NLC) took place in Orlando, Florida, from July 5-9, 2025, drawing more than 10,600 students, educators, and guests from across the nation. This gathering provided a valuable platform for attendees to expand their leadership skills, sharpen their talents, explore career pathways, and listen to inspiring speakers.

The highly anticipated Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events were at the heart of the conference. Over 5,500 FCCLA Members competed in these events, where they were recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation. The collaboration between youth and adults in managing the events and evaluating participants allowed students to develop real-world skills and gain valuable insights.

187 South Dakota members participated in Students Taking Action for Recognition (STAR) Events. Members represented South Dakota with pride bringing home 77 top 10 placings in their respective events. The breakdown of placings follow: 17-first place, 9-second place, 15-third place, 8-fourth place, 5-fifth place, 5-sixth place, 6-seventh place, 5-eighth place, 4-ninth place, and 4-tenth place. South Dakota participants brought home 112 Gold Medals, 67 Silver Medals, and 5 Bronze Medals.

We are thrilled to share that members of the Philip Chapter competed at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida.

• Terik Haynes and Brodie Puhlman competed in the Professional Presentation event. They earned a silver rating for their presentation on Sports Injuries.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective student-led nation-based organization supporting youth on their journey to become the leaders of tomorrow and helping them address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has over 240,000 members and more than 5,200 chapters across the nation.