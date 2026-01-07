South Dakota sportswriters association 2025 awards

The South Dakota Sportswriters Association has announced its year-end awards for 2025.

Recognition is given to the top athlete, coach and team for high school girls and boys, and college women and men. Also recognized are the “independent” male and female athlete of the year, “independent” team of the year, and the state’s sports celebrity. The SDSWA began presenting these honors in 1954.

Celebrity: Dallas Goedert, Britton

Independent Male Athlete: Carter Sanderson, Pierre, hockey

Independent Female Athlete: Bergen Reilly, Sioux Falls, Nebraska volleyball

Independent Team: Rushmore Thunder Hockey

College Men’s Athlete: TJ Chukwurah, Black Hills State University football

College Men’s Coach: Rod DeHaven, SDSU

College Men’s Team: South Dakota State wrestling

College Women’s Athlete: Sylvie Zgonc, South Dakota State volleyball

College Women’s Coach: Gretta Melsted, Augustana

College Women’s Team: South Dakota State basketball

Prep Boys’ Athlete: Griffen Goodbary, Sioux Falls

Prep Boys’ Coach: Paul Raasch, Castlewood

Prep Boys’ Team: Philip cross country

The Philip Scotties continued their reign on Class B boys cross country in 2025.

The Scotties won their fourth consecutive Class B cross country championship, becoming the first team to win four straight titles in the class. Philip has won five overall Class B boys cross country state championships.

In 2025, the Scotties tallied 12 team points, finishing with three of the top-seven runners. Jack Peterson and Baylor Burns placed second and third, respectively. Creston Burns (seventh) and David McKinley (12th) finished in the top 12. Aidan Craven (44th) rounded out the Scotties’ runners. Philip also won the Region 5B and Western Great Plains Conference titles during the season.

Philip's David McKinley, from left, Baylor Burns and Jack Peterson run during the Region 5B cross country meet on Wednesday at Lake Waggoner Golf Course in Philip. (Matt Gade / 605 Sports)

Prep Girls’ Athlete: Ella Boekelheide, Northwestern

Prep Girls’ Coach: Ronette Costain, Harrisburg

Prep Girls’ Team: Bennett County track and field