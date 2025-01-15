South Dakota Stock Market Game announces Fall 2024 Session winning teams

The Fall 2024 session of the South Dakota Stock Market Game (SDSMG) has concluded its 10-week trading period in which 220 teams of stock market investors took part. The program provides students with a hypothetical $100,000 to perform real-time online investing in stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. The program’s carefully integrated curriculum lets students experience the financial markets in the classroom as they learn about business, math, economics, personal finance, and the importance of saving and investing for the long term. Student teams compete for prizes in divisions based on age, which typically include Elementary/Junior High, High School, and College divisions.

The winning team from the High School division and the overall winner was from Philip High School in Philip. The members of the winning team were Baylor Burns and Kaleb Van Dusseldorp. They finished with a portfolio value of $167,088.30 and a 59.53% overall return on investment. They received a $155 award. Placing 7th was the team of Maddi Teppo and Myer Clements. They finished with a portfolio of $127, 487.06 and received a $65 award. Great job, Teacher Brigitte Brucklacher!

For comparison purposes, the S&P 500 index rose 6% over the 10 weeks of the competitive session.

The SDSMG program provides teachers with online support during each trading session and free online training prior to and during each session. During the 10-week session, teachers receive free weekly newsletters which discuss economic, business, and personal finance topics that may be integrated into a variety of grade levels and subjects. Participating SDSMG teachers may choose to participate in InvestWrite, an innovative national writing competition that reinforces students’ newfound knowledge and hones critical thinking skills, and Invest It Forward, a program that connects educators and classrooms with financial professionals and firms to promote youth financial capability across the US. The SDSMG program has been delivered by Black Hills State University through the Center for Economic Education since 1994. The Black Hills State University Center for Economic Education has an exclusive license to operate the SDSMG program in South Dakota under the oversight of the SIFMA (Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association) Foundation for Investor Education. The Stock Market Game is widely identified as the leader in youth financial education and the only program proven in rigorous, independent studies year-after-year to raise math and financial literacy test scores and to change financial behavior for the better for students and teachers. Over 20 million students have participated in the Stock Market Game since its inception in 1977.

Registration for the next session of the SDSMG program will open soon. For more information, contact Chanho Cho or Elham Erfanian, Co-Coordinators of the SDSMG, at chanho.cho@bhsu.edu or elham.erfanian@bhsu.edu.