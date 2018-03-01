Steer wrestling qualifier for American Rodeo held in Rapid City

The Allen and Beth Good family and friends sponsored the fourth annual steer wrestling qualifier for the American Rodeo in Rapid City Saturday, December 23. Fifty-nine doggers wrestled for their share of $6,000 in added prize money. Results were as follows.

First round: 1st Bridger Anderson, 3.35 $983.93; 2nd Bridger Anderson 3.98 $814.28; 3rd Calder Johnston 3.99, $666.64; 4th Joe Wilson 4.00, $475.00; 5th Cameron Morman 4.03, $305.35; 6th Kody Woodward 4.16, $169.64.

Second round: 1st Bridger Anderson 3.77, $983.93; 2nd Bridger Anderson 3.94, $814.28; 3rd Calder Johnston 3.98, $644.64; 4th/5th Cameron Morman 4.00, $390.17; 4th/5th Jace Melvin 4.00, $390.17; 6th Eli Lord 4.09, $169.64.

Short go: 1st Cameron Mormon 3.76, $435.00; 2nd Eli Lord 3.98, $360.00; 3rd Eli Lord 4.01, $285.00; 4th Joe Wilson 4.10, $210.00; 5th Bridger Anderson 4.18, $105.00; 6th Bridger Anderson 4.18, $105.00.

Average: 1st Bridger Anderson 11.47, $1,475.89; 2nd Cameron Morman 11.79, $1,221.43; 3rd Bridger Anderson 11.93, $966.96; 4th Joe Wilson 12.25, $712.50; 5th Kody Woodward 12.81, $458.04; 6th Eli Lord 12.87, $254.46.

With some of the contestants already being qualified the following are the 10 contestants who qualified to compete at Ft. Worth, Texas in February: Bridger Anderson, Cameron Morman, Joe Wilson, Kody Woodward, Eli Lord, Calder Johnston, Teigen Fiinerty, Tee Burress, Jace Melvin and Herbie O’Daniel.

Following the steer wrestling, a three head youth jackpot roping was held for two age divisions: 13-15, and 16-19.

In the younger division Denton Good took 1st in the average with 32.82 and had a fast time of 5.81 winning $390.00. Second went to Wyatt Tibbitts with 32.85 winning $160.00.

In the older division Sterling Lee took first with 15.79 and fast time of 4.41 winning $570.00. Second place went to Blake Henry with a time of 21.00 winning $280.00.