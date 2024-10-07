Summer fun during Midland Community Library Reading Program

The theme of this year‘s program was ‘Adventure Begins at Your Library,’ and was held during the first four Wednesdays in June. The first day began with a visit from Ed Welsh, the Badlands National Park Education Specialist, whose presentation included pelts from animals that live in the Park and 3D print fossils of animals who used to live there. Program craft activities included creating stained glass lanterns, outdoor safety necklaces, 3D hot air balloons, and painting wooden airplanes.

Participants played camp charades and snacked on bear print cookies, solar oven s'mores, wafer cookie airplanes, and animal trail mix. On the final Wednesday groups traveled around to the seven stations in the library where they put together puzzles, drew step-by-step animals, sang songs, put on puppet plays, applied tattoos, read world record books, and colored book marks.

The kids delighted in singing familiar songs, such as "The Farmer in the Dell" and "The Itsy-Bitsy Spider." Prizes were awarded to the Best Listeners, Most Polite, Most Creative, Best Helpers, and Best Singers. The children checked out books from the Midland Community Library to conclude each session. There was a total of 64 participants, which included children from the Kadoka After School Program, Midland, and the surrounding area.

The Program was funded by the Haakon County Public Library and the Midland Enrichment Foundation.