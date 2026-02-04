Take charge of your health this Heart Month

More than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year. This February, during American Heart Month, the American Heart Association is calling on everyday citizens to be agents of change by stepping in as the first responder until professional help arrives.

Nine out of every 10 people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital die, in part because they do not receive immediate CPR more than half of the time. In rural areas, where EMS response times can be longer, having individuals respond quickly with CPR and using an AED if one is available is key to improving outcomes from cardiac arrest. The American Heart Association, devoted to changing the future to a world of healthier lives for all, envisions communities where people don’t wait for help—they become it.

The Association’s Nation of Lifesavers initiative offers suggestions on how to take charge of your personal health and inspire a Nation of Lifesavers this American Heart Month:

• Learn CPR and join the Nation of Lifesavers™. In South Dakota, individuals and families can take an online or in-person CPR course, watch a 90-second video to learn Hands-Only CPR for adults or watch this video to learn how to save an infant or child using CPR with breaths. To learn more about CPR, including new CPR guidelines published in Circulation this fall, visit heart.org/nation.

Hands-Only CPR Training and Choking Training will take place locally on Monday, February 16, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, February 22, 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Philip Ambulance Building. It will be the same training each night, pick one night to attend.

• Make a plan. During a cardiac emergency, a well-developed plan could make all the difference. Don’t wait for help, become it. Remember, you are the first responder until professional help arrives. A cardiac emergency response plan or (CERP) establishes specific steps to reduce death from cardiac arrest in any setting – be it a school, community organization, workplace or sports facility. Learn more about CERPs and find free resources at heart.org/cerp.

• Get Local. Join a local Heart Walk. Strong communities are built by preparedness. So check in. Lace up. Whether it’s joining a Heart Walk team, taking a CPR class or making sure your office, school or church has a plan, now is the time to take charge of your own health and the health of your community.

Cardiac arrest can affect anyone, anywhere - at the gym, in the grocery store, or during a child’s soccer game. However, bystanders only intervene less than half of the time, often due to uncertainty or lack of training. Yet CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a person’s chance of surviving sudden cardiac arrest.

“In an emergency, bystanders don’t need medical training to save a life. All you need is knowledge, courage, and the willingness to act,” said Theresa Ferdinand, RN BSN, manager employee health and well-being for Monument Health and the chair of the South Dakota advocacy and engagement committee for the American Heart Association. “Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone. But it’s also true that anyone can step up and save a life, whether it’s a stranger or someone they love, by learning CPR and taking action in an emergency.”

The goal of the Association's Nation of Lifesavers initiative is to turn bystanders into lifesavers, so that in the face of a cardiac emergency anyone, anywhere is prepared and empowered to become a vital link in the chain of survival and provide CPR.

“I see it all the time. In a real emergency, the actual first responder often isn’t someone in uniform, it’s often a coworker or a family member,” said Travis Spier, RN, MSN, NR-Paramedic, FP-C, CCEMT-P, enterprise director of the Center for Pre-hospital Care and Simulation Leadership, Education and Development for Sanford Health. “Learning CPR is really a civic duty. Ordinary people have the extraordinary power to make a difference in someone’s life. Being prepared can turn the chaos into calm and give that person the best chance of survival.”

The Association leads global efforts in public awareness, education and policy change, while also serving as the scientific authority that develops the official CPR and emergency cardiovascular care guidelines used by other CPR and first aid training providers in the U.S. and in over 90 countries worldwide.

To join the Nation of Lifesavers and continue to raise awareness during American Heart Month, visit heart.org/nation. Nation of Lifesavers is nationally sponsored by Walgreens.