Philip Ambulance Service and Midland Area EMS participated in Telemedicine in Motion training that will help improve overall emergency care. The Telemedicine in Motion is a program designed to provide telemedicine services to EMS agencies throughout the state of South Dakota. Avel representative John Gruber went through what the program can and cannot do in helping services. Agencies who participate have had an iPad and communication equipment installed in the back of the ambulance to use as a tool to communicate with doctors and highly trained nurses quickly. Physicians will be able to see the patient and interact with EMS providers. This service can also document for EMS providers and communicate with receiving facilities allowing an easier transfer of care. This first of its kind program was made possible through partnership with Avel eCare, a Sioux Falls based company and Governor Noem’s leadership and call for the increased funding to support local EMS agencies and the communities they serve.

Midland Area EMS and Philip Ambulance Service are now live in communicating with specialist prior to arriving at a receiving hospital. We can transmit EKG’s and other vital information immediately, reducing stress and save lives.