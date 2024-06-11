Turn On the Lights!

The Philip Area Community Foundation and several memorial donations have recently allowed the Milesville Hall to trench electricity into the Milesville park. Almost every week, children flock to the park when there are activities at the churches, or at the community hall. The merry-go-round can be found spinning after dark, when some hall or park events extend into the evening. Light was needed to increase the fun and add safety.

The light pole was a used REA pole, and two energy efficient lights were mounted on it to get good coverage for the park and parking area. Volunteers set the pole. This lighting has now increased the safety of the children in the park and when they run into the parking area.

A light and outlets were added inside the picnic shelter, and now electric roasters and coffee pots can be plugged in. Sometimes churches serve rolls after services, and now the coffee can be brewed right in the park while folks visit and children play. It will be handier to have picnics in the park with the four electrical outlets.

One last benefit—the Milesville community Christmas lights. For the past 5 or 6 years, the community club has put up lights along the park fence and into one of the cedar trees for the Christmas holiday. During the nice weather, the lights were put up. Come by during the evenings after Thanksgiving to see the community display. With the electricity right there, the lights are plugged in on a timer right next to the picnic shelter.

The Philip Area Community Foundation has helped many community improvements that would not have been possible without some monetary assistance. Many projects tend to happen in Philip, but this foundation board wants it known that they are always considering worthy projects throughout the area. A simple application will get an idea brought before the board. Once the Milesville Hall board had this grant, the rest of the budget for this project was easier to compile. The Philip Area Community Foundation is a great asset and resource for our community.