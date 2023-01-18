Western Dakota Tech begins nursing school at satellite location in Philip

Through some entities in Philip, Western Dakota Technical College (WDTC) is making a life of working in the medical field more convenient. The technical college is utilizing rooms in the former Haakon County School District elementary building for classroom and lab work for nursing school. Three students began their one-year LPN schooling in Philip this past week. Marit Clawson, Sara Buls, and Mandy McGriff worked with nursing instructor, Sidney Dunker and WDTC Director of Nursing, Kristen Hybertson.

Every Friday, the students will be in the lab, which is housed in the former elementary school building. It is called the Philip Classroom and Lab, satellite location of WDTC. In addition to the Friday lab work, the students will also spend two days learning at the Scotchman Living Center and Silverleaf Assisted Living Center. They will also have classroom work on Thursdays.

“It is incredible that we have a progressive school and hospital to work with,” said Brad Heltzel, a local member of the WDTC Board of Trustees. “Because of the help from Haakon County School District, Superintendent Jeff Rieckman, and Jeremy Schultes of Philip Health Services, area students can work close to home and not incur the extra travel and living expenses.”

“The convenience of this satellite location will allow for more students to get into the nursing profession and should become very attractive to those graduating from our school and living in our area,” said Haakon School District Superintendent, Jeff Rieckman.

“There are a lot of great programs and funds available to help with financing for this nursing program," noted one of the students. “If you are interested, get in contact with WDTC and they will help.” Through hands-on learning, internships, and industry partnerships, Western Dakota Tech students graduate ready to make a real and immediate contribution to their employers and to their communities.