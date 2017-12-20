Young Farmers, Ranchers awards

The South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Committee recognized families at the SDFB centennial convention in Sioux Falls.

An award of high esteem given by YF&R is in honor of former SDFB president and board member Richard Kjerstad, Wall.

Recognized as the "Richard Kjerstad Friend of YF&R" for 2017 were Paul and Carol Shubeck, Centerville. Paul has served on the SDFB board of directors. He has also been involved with other state agriculture organizations and has recently been named as the new Farm Services Agency director for South Dakota. Carol is actively involved in their farming operation.

Matt and Kristy Smith, Hitchcock, were recognized as the state Excellence in Agriculture Award winners. The award recognizes a YF&R member who excels in agriculture, leadership ability and involvement with Farm Bureau. The Smiths will represent SDFB YF&R at the national Excellence in Agriculture contest during the American Farm Bureau Convention in Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 5-10.

Nick and Rebekah Ihnen, Tulare, were recognized for their leadership as the outgoing YF&R chairs. The outgoing vice-chairs, Tom and Katy VanderWal, Brookings, were also recognized. Matt and Kristy Smith are the incoming YF&R chairmen for 2018; and Riley and Kailee Schwader, Howard, are the incoming vice-chairs for the committee.

The YF&R committee is made up of SDFB members between the ages of 18 and 35 who are enthusiastic about agriculture and want to grow into leadership roles in Farm Bureau.