Wall Chamber honors Teachers of the Year

The Wall Chamber named Teacher of the Year for 2018-2019 as Mrs. Ronda Edgar. Edgar was a Wall High School graduate herself, and has been teaching in the Wall School system for 23 years. She is well deserving of the award.

Edgar has been the Speech Pathologist for 27 years, as well as becoming a Special Education Teacher, and the Special Education Director for the district. She has held many other positions within the district. Edgar has been the Student Council Advisor for 10 years, as well as previous Senior and Junior class advisors. It is noted that her work with the Student Council has been phenomenal. She teaches the students how to take on a leadership role in the school, and guides them to accomplish many tasks, such as raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network, organizing food drives, homecoming activities, and many other activities throughout the school year.

Edgar has been a great mentor to new teachers within the district. Helping them to become effective in their teaching endeavors. She has been very resourceful, providing guidance and support for teachers, helping with accommodations and modifications within the classroom for the students who learn in a different way.

Edgar received her Elementary and High School education for the Wall School. She attended Minnesota State University Moorhead and received her Speech Language Degree, then received her teaching degree from Black Hills State University. She has provided speech and language services to many schools in South Dakota. In 2016, she received the Outstanding Special Education Staff Award for the State of South Dakota, along with receiving various recognition awards throughout her career.

Edgar is the mother of three, Ryder, Sierra, and Cash, and wife to Shawn. Her children are her world, she has encouraged and supported them to become successful and to be the best that they can be. She also has the support of many family and friends.

Edgar was nominated for many reasons. She is an advocate for ALL students as well as a great mentor for her co-workers. She cares about what she does and puts her whole heart into her students. It is noticeable how much her students love her as well, seeing them interact with her is something special. She is always positive, caring, and understanding, yet firm, and pushes them to their best. When she receives a difficult task she takes it with dignity and will be persistent about it until it is completed. Always working hard to find a solution.

The Wall Chamber named Rachel McConaghy as Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020. Rachel McConaghy has served in the Wall School District in a variety of roles: country school teacher, reading coach, W.A.S.P. staff, and kindergarten, summer school, and fourth-grade teacher. She has served on committees for curriculum and hiring administrators and various roles within the Wall Education Association including negotiator. McConaghy has worked in the Wall School District since 2007 and on the board of the Country Cupboard Food Pantry for four years now. McConaghy champions children from fragile populations working closely with foster families, social workers, food insecurity projects like the Backpack Program and charities such as the Angel Tree. She is passionate about caring for all aspects of children's lives.

McConaghy works well with others and is a strong advocate for instructional practices she feels most benefit the students involved. Many times, she has offered mini, in-service trainings to new staff, student teachers, and refresher training for current staff. McConaghy has sought additional training to fill district needs without direction or reciprocity from the district. She has been strategic in the development of staff training and collaboration processes that have increased student success at Wall Elementary School leading to numerous awards for our school including multiple awards for National Title I Distinguished School and National Blue Ribbon School.

McConaghy’s ability to work through difficult classroom settings is stellar! We have witnessed her calmly address a student in crisis and then quickly transition the classroom back to a safe, learning environment for everyone. One year she had three high-need, fragile students in the same class. She devised plan options for discreetly clearing the classroom while addressing one young man who struggled with self-harm. Her compassion and gentle, firm words deescalated this student on many occasions.

McConaghy frequently goes over and above in her work ethic to support students with special learning issues. She is passionate about teaching children from their point of need.

McConaghy frequently goes over and above in her work ethic to support students with special learning issues. She is passionate about teaching children from their point of need.