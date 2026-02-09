28th Annual Coal Springs Threshing Bee is just around the corner

Just wanted to give a brief heads up as to what will be happening at the Coal Springs Threshing Bee this year. The date of the big event is September 25-27th at the show grounds located 3 miles south of the Meadow corner on highway 73. Just keep your eye out for activity and you can’t miss it. We look forward to seeing you all there.

International Harvester is the featured tractor manufacturer this year. There always seems to be a good turnout of red tractors when we feature IH. Several of the club members have Farmall and IH tractors in their collections so there should be a lot to look at. Some rather rare ones too, I expect, including a gold demonstrator model, a couple beautifully restored Farmall Regulars, and IH TD-14 crawler. You don’t have to be a club member to bring your tractor or equipment. If you would like to show it off or just be involved a little more with the event, bring it on up to the show. Of course all makes and models of tractors are welcome and we hope you bring them. Remember, just because you use it on your farm or ranch one day doesn’t mean you can’t bring to the threshing bee the next.

Things will start of Friday, September 25. We are hoping to have several teams of horses and mules on the grounds to demonstrate some old horse drawn haying equipment and to give wagon rides. Vendors will begin arriving Friday as well and we hope to run the threshing machine. We’ve yet to make any bundles as the binder needed a new canvas. That has been replaced so we need to cut wheat now. Grand Electric and West River Cooperative Telephone company will once again be providing and serving our appreciation supper at 6:00 pm. So come and join us. Following supper will be a presentation by Betty Olson on the history of the Slim Buttes. This promises to be an interesting program.

Saturday will be the busiest day with the most activities going on. Kids activities, car show, threshing demonstration, horseshoeing demonstration, blacksmithing, tractor pull, parade, auction and much more. We are hoping to have an old belt driven rock crusher operational by showtime as well. The Saturday evening gospel entertainment will be provided by Tracy Buer.

The fund raising auction will begin at 5:00. We appreciate all those who donate and bid on the items for sale. All money raised goes towards regular show expenses and ongoing projects we think will enhance the threshing bee. Once again this year we are asking for only new, gently used, or antique items for the auction. We have a limited time for the auction and need to wrap it up so we can enjoy the evening’s entertainment. Thanks for your consideration.

Sunday morning starts with our threshing bee church service at 9:00 am. Our speaker will be Luke Rech from Lemmon. He is an energetic young man that loves Jesus and God’s word. So join us if you can. Following the church service there will be activities throughout the morning and into the afternoon. A parade and threshing demonstration will wind down events. The raffle item winners will be drawn at 3:00 pm. This year raffle items are as follows: Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, Heritage 22 / 22 mag. Revolver, Quilt, $100 beef certificate, (2) $50 beef certificates and a table runner. Raffle tickets cost $5 per ticket and can be purchased from club members ahead of time or at the threshing bee. You do not have to be present to win, but you must be over 18 years old to win the firearms.

We will have a quilt show again this year. So bring any quilts you would like to display.

We are aware that we were a little short on bathroom facilities last year and apologize for the inconvenience that caused. We will have additional portable toilets this year to help things go smoother. Our merchandise will have a new look this year as well, so come and check that out. We will have many of our regular vendors and some new ones to add to the fun of the weekend.

Camping sites are available but need to be reserved by calling Trig Clark at 605-515-3120. They fill up fast so don’t wait. If you don’t need electricity, there is nearly unlimited space.

The Coal Springs Community church ladies will once again be running the food counter at the threshing bee. That is something to look forward to.

So come to the Coal Springs Threshing Bee and Antique show September 25-27 and have a ball. Check us out on Facebook too. If you have any questions call Wade Hofer at 788-2854, Brian Flatmoe at 788-2881 or Jens Hansen at 788-2229.