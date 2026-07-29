Besler Reunion 2026

The families of Christ and Julia Besler held their 2026 reunion on July 11th below Rabbit Butte, the original homestead, Bison, South Dakota. This homestead is now owned by the Wayne Besler family. This event has been held every 3-5 years since 2001.

The day started at 8:30 a.m. with rolls, goodies and coffee at the Brad and Fern Besler home. There were over 150 in attendance, including adults and children.

Then it was off to the little prairie church which sets below Rabbit Butte. Cousins from Texas, Eldon and Kathy Besler, Brent and Judy Besler and Tammi Besler Besch and Nevada, Suzanne Besler and Doug Ruitz, were in charge this year and there were patriotic red, white and blue undertones in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

Prayers were said, patriotic songs and hymns were sung. Memorials were given to the little church in memory of loved ones who were no longer with us. A color guard carried a United States flag and a South Dakota 250th combination flag. All of this was done outside on the prairie with wind and 102 degrees temperature!

A new wooden cross was placed earlier in the cemetery that sits beside the church. Family members put plaques on the cross in honor of those who had passed since the last reunion. There is also a cross on top of Rabbit Butte that is full of plaques in honor of those gone on before us throughout the years.

The cross in the Rabbit Butte Cemetery was constructed by Frank Darling and was placed in memory of his uncle Herbert Besler. An inurnment of David Besler, the eldest son of Samuel Besler, Sr. was also held. Their sister Edna is laid to rest here too as this cemetery is located close to their homestead which was northwest of Rabbit Butte. Several members of the family were present to celebrate these events. The families of brothers Christ and Samuel, Sr. have enjoyed sharing reunion time throughout the last several years.

At the first reunion of this type back in 2001, a time capsule was buried below Rabbit Butte to be dug up in 25 years. So early Saturday morning several of the guys had unearthed the time capsule. The contents were on view later in the day during lunch at the Grand Electric Social Room. A new time capsule was filled with messages of times growing up with Christ and Julia Besler and their children, our parents, to be dug up in another 25 years.

Lunch was held at 12:30 in Bison at the Grand Electric Social Room. A Silent Auction was held to help raise money for the Besler Scholarship Fund. Total funds raised amounted to $2,671 with $1,270 going to the Scholarship Fund.

Christ and Julia Besler had 13 children and farmed and ranched on land below Rabbit Butte near Bison, South Dakota before retiring to Bison. Wayne and Barbara Besler bought the place from Christ and Julia, and it is still in the family. It has been in the family for 112 years. There are two remaining children of Christ and Julia Besler of the original 13 still living, Leroy Besler, Madison, Wisconsin and Marlin Besler, Spearfish, SD. Both were on hand for the reunion.

See page 5 & 6 for more.