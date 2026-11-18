Four Bison High School students, accompanied by Mrs. Holmes, traveled to Vermillion on Friday, November 6, 2026, to work behind the scenes at the PBS broadcast of the All Nations Football Championships. Students interested in participating were asked to submit an application and complete an interview. Those selected were Kamden Holmes, Lakyn Hulm, Hannah Wiechmann, and Audrey Holmes. While there, students met and worked alongside the South Dakota Public Broadcasting (SDPB) crew. Their responsibilities included taking photos along the sidelines, operating audio equipment, assisting the sideline camera operator with cables, and even operating the sideline camera themselves. It was a busy day, beginning at 2:30 p.m. and continuing until the final game wrapped up around 10 p.m. Although it was a long day, the hands-on experience and behind-the-scenes look at producing a live sporting event made it well worth the time. Mrs. Holmes would like to extend a special thank-you to Christian Christianson and the SDPB crew for welcoming our students and including them in the broadcast. We also appreciate the Bison School District's support in making this experience possible.