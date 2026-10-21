Is a Data Center coming to Perkins County

Commissioners discussed a proposed ordinance to prepare for the Data Center that is possibly coming to Perkins County. It sounds like 300 acres for a 600 Megawatt Data Center is in the planning stages. The possible Data Center would need 54,000 gallons of water a day to operate, water that is not reuseable when the center disposes of it. There was talk about a transmission line coming from the west. Ag acreage could be bought and when they start building it would change to commercial property. There will be an open house concerning the Transmission Project for Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Monday, October 26, 2026 at the Bentley Building in Bison, South Dakota 5p.m. to 8 p.m.

The five year Perkins County Highway plan was discussed and approved. The bridge over Lodgepole Creek on the White Butte Road will be replaced in 2027. The bridge over Rabbit Creek on the Bixby Road will have a hydraulic study and survey work done, the north 15 miles of the White Butte Road will have an asphalt treatment in 2027 also. In 2028 the north 17 miles of the Bixby Road would get an asphalt treatment, Rabbit Creek Bridge on the Chance Road will receive work. In 2029 the bridge at the North Grand River on the White Butte Road will be worked on, the middle 10 miles of the Bixby Road will receive an asphalt treatment. In 2030 bridge replacement over Rabbit Creek on the Bixby road. In 2031 the Flat Creek Bridge south of White Butte on the White Butte Road will be worked on. Gravel will be crushed all of those years also. Carmichael signed a work order for Brosz Engineering for the Rabbit Creek Bridge on the Bixby Road. The county highway workers are mowing ditches and weed eating around bridges.

The burn ban has been lifted.

Castle Butte Township disband in 2001 and turned the books over to the County, it was recently discovered that they had a $10,000 CD in with the books and the Dacotah Bank wants something done with it. Perkins County will redeem the CD for Perkins County, the funds will go into the unorganized township fund.

The Sheriff’s Department had a new hire, Tru Newsome, his starting wage will be $22.87 an hour. Deputy Karels is planning to resign in November.

Becky Krause representing the Hurry & Hustle Club plans to purchase two solar powered reflective signs that they plan to install at the stop sign and the yield sign crossing Coleman Avenue for the children walking to the Public Library and the Fair Building after school.